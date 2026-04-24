NorthEast United vs FC Goa Live Score ISL: NEUFC 0-1 FCG | Dejan Drazic Gives Lead To The Gaurs

NorthEast United vs FC Goa, ISL Live Scorecard: Catch all the Live Updates of the high-voltage Indian Super League clash as NEUFC take on FCG in Guwahati.

NorthEast United vs FC Goa Live Score Photo X

NorthEast United vs FC Goa Live Score and Updates ISL: FC Goa hold a narrow 1-0 advantage at half-time against NorthEast United in Guwahati after an eventful opening 45 minutes. The visitors found the breakthrough through Drazic, who calmly finished to give the Gaurs the lead. However, his joy was short-lived as he was later forced off with an injury blow. NorthEast United struggled to create clear-cut chances in the first half and rarely tested the Goa defence. The Highlanders will need a much stronger attacking display after the break if they are to get back into the contest. Stay tuned for NEUFC vs FCG live score, NEUFC vs FCG live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster NEUFC vs FCG encounter here on NewsX.

NorthEast United Preview

NorthEast United FC has had a tough campaign so far this season because they haven’t been able to be consistent. The Highlanders had high hopes for the season under head coach Juan Pedro Benali, hoping to build on what they had already done well, but things have not gone as planned. They are currently in 12th place in the league and are still uncomfortably close to the relegation zone.

They were disappointed with their last game, which they lost 1-0 to Mohun Bagan. NorthEast United had some strong moments, but they couldn’t make their chances count in the last third. One of the team’s biggest problems this season has been that their attack hasn’t been sharp enough. They need to fix this quickly if they want to turn things around.

Going back to their home field might give them the boost they need. The Highlanders have often been lifted by the passionate support in Guwahati during tough times, and they will hope that the home crowd can once again motivate them to play better against one of the league’s toughest teams.

FC Goa Preview

FC Goa, on the other hand, has had a much better season and is still in the running for the Indian Super League title. The Gaurs have been disciplined and balanced throughout the campaign, with a strong defence and a good attack. They are currently in third place because they have been consistent.

Every game is very important now that they are only four points behind the leaders. Goa knows that losing points at this point could hurt their chances of winning the championship, so this trip to Guwahati is very important.

They are very sure of themselves going into the game after beating Mumbai City FC 2-0 in their last game. That performance showed that they are serious contenders because they controlled large parts of the game and showed they could finish important chances. FC Goa will think they have a good chance of getting all three points if they can keep up the same level of play.

Team News

Ankith Padmanabhan is out for NorthEast United after dislocating his shoulder in the last game. The Highlanders will also be without captain Michel Zobaco, which is a big loss for the team because he is a key leader. Benali may have to change his plans before the game starts because these players are missing.

FC Goa, on the other hand, doesn’t have any new injury problems and is expected to have a strong starting eleven. At this important time of year, having a full squad gives them a clear edge.

Fans can expect a hard-fought game full of energy, urgency, and attacking football because thunderstorms are expected and both teams need a win.