LIVE | PAK vs ENG Live Score T20 World Cup 2026 Today Super 8 Match Updates: Brook’s Hundred Powers England to Semifinals, Beat Pakistan by 2 Wickets | ENG (166/8) Beat PAK (164/9) in Pallekele

England are through to the semi-finals! Short outside off, Archer dispels all the drama with a pull through midwicket that goes all the way. Brook’s century was enough in the end, despite the late wickets. Pakistan are now in a precarious position and have a lot of questions to answer. England (166/8) beat Pakistan (164/9) by 2 wickets in Pallekele | Brook 100; Afridi 4/30
Chasing 165, Brook’s 10 fours and four sixes helped England overhaul Pakistan’s 164/9 with five balls to spare and register their second straight Super 8 victory. Shaheen Shah Afridi starred with a superb four-wicket haul, but his effort went in vain as the other Pakistan bowlers failed to provide adequate support.