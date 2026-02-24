LIVE | PAK vs ENG Live Score T20 World Cup 2026 Today Super 8 Match Updates: Brook’s Hundred Powers England to Semifinals, Beat Pakistan by 2 Wickets | ENG (166/8) Beat PAK (164/9) in Pallekele

PAK vs ENG Live Score T20 World Cup 2026: Catch PAK vs ENG Live Score, ENG vs PAK live cricket updates and ball-by-by commentary of Pakistan vs England Super 8 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 from Pallekele here on NewsX. You can watch live streaming of PAK vs ENG on OTT platform and mobile app Jio Hotstar.

PAK vs ENG Live Score Today T20 World Cup 2026 Live Match Updates: Harry Brook produced a captain’s knock, smashing a brilliant 100 off just 51 balls, to power England to a thrilling two-wicket win over Pakistan in a Super 8 clash on Tuesday and seal the first semifinal spot in the T20 World Cup.

Chasing 165, Brook’s 10 fours and four sixes helped England overhaul Pakistan’s 164/9 with five balls to spare and register their second straight Super 8 victory. Shaheen Shah Afridi starred with a superb four-wicket haul, but his effort went in vain as the other Pakistan bowlers failed to provide adequate support.

PREVIEW: As the sun sets over the lush hills of Kandy tonight, February 24, 2026, the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium becomes the epicenter of the T20 World Cup. In a high-stakes Match 45, two of cricket’s most storied rivals, England and Pakistan, face off in a fixture that feels less like a group game and more like a knockout final. With both teams desperate for points in a congested Group 2, tonight’s result will likely dictate who moves on to the semifinals in India and who catches the next flight home.

PAK vs ENG Playing XIs

England (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (C), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid.