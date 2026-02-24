LIVE TV
LIVE | PAK vs ENG Live Score T20 World Cup 2026 Today Super 8 Match Updates: Brook’s Hundred Powers England to Semifinals, Beat Pakistan by 2 Wickets | ENG (166/8) Beat PAK (164/9) in Pallekele

🕒 Updated: February 24, 2026 23:10:40 IST
✍️ Written by: Debayan Bhattacharyya

PAK vs ENG Live Score T20 World Cup 2026: Catch PAK vs ENG Live Score, ENG vs PAK live cricket updates and ball-by-by commentary of Pakistan vs England Super 8 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 from Pallekele here on NewsX. You can watch live streaming of PAK vs ENG on OTT platform and mobile app Jio Hotstar.

Pakistan vs England Live Score and Updates. Photo: ICC-X
Pakistan vs England Live Score and Updates. Photo: ICC-X

PAK vs ENG Live Score Today T20 World Cup 2026 Live Match Updates: Harry Brook produced a captain’s knock, smashing a brilliant 100 off just 51 balls, to power England to a thrilling two-wicket win over Pakistan in a Super 8 clash on Tuesday and seal the first semifinal spot in the T20 World Cup. 

Chasing 165, Brook’s 10 fours and four sixes helped England overhaul Pakistan’s 164/9 with five balls to spare and register their second straight Super 8 victory. Shaheen Shah Afridi starred with a superb four-wicket haul, but his effort went in vain as the other Pakistan bowlers failed to provide adequate support. 

PAK vs ENG LIVE SCORE TODAY T20 WORLD CUP 2026 UPDATES

PREVIEW: As the sun sets over the lush hills of Kandy tonight, February 24, 2026, the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium becomes the epicenter of the T20 World Cup. In a high-stakes Match 45, two of cricket’s most storied rivals, England and Pakistan, face off in a fixture that feels less like a group game and more like a knockout final. With both teams desperate for points in a congested Group 2, tonight’s result will likely dictate who moves on to the semifinals in India and who catches the next flight home.

PAK vs ENG Playing XIs 

England (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (C), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid.
Pakistan (Playing XI): Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (C), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq.

PAK vs ENG Full Squad 

Pakistan Squad: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq, Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Khawaja Nafay
England Squad: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Ben Duckett, Luke Wood, Josh Tongue, Rehan Ahmed

Live Updates

  • 22:55 (IST) 24 Feb 2026

    Pakistan vs England Live Cricket Score: Brook seals it for England!

  • 22:53 (IST) 24 Feb 2026

    PAK vs ENG Live Score: England reach semifinals of T20 World Cup 2026

    England are through to the semi-finals! Short outside off, Archer dispels all the drama with a pull through midwicket that goes all the way. Brook’s century was enough in the end, despite the late wickets. Pakistan are now in a precarious position and have a lot of questions to answer. England (166/8) beat Pakistan (164/9) by 2 wickets in Pallekele | Brook 100; Afridi 4/30

  • 22:53 (IST) 24 Feb 2026

    Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup: ENG 162/8 in 18.5 overs

    OUT! Drama in Pallekele! Overton charges down to a loopy Nawaz delivery, gets beaten in the flight, and the keeper whips off the bails in a flash — stumped! England now need 4 runs from 7 balls with just 2 wickets left. Is this heading for a Super Over?

  • 22:44 (IST) 24 Feb 2026

    PAK vs ENG Live Score Today: England 155/6 in 17 overs vs Pakistan (!64/9)

    OUT! Afridi gets Brook — but is it too late? A searing yorker from Shaheen sneaks past Brook’s attempted slice and sends middle stump cartwheeling. Fourth wicket for Afridi, who applauds Brook as the centurion walks off to a standing ovation. England now need just 10 runs from 3 overs.

  • 22:38 (IST) 24 Feb 2026

    ENG vs PAK Live Cricket Score: Top knock from Brook!

QUICK LINKS