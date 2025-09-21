PM Modi Addresses Nation LIVE: PM Modi Begins To Address The Nation, GST Bachat Utsav

PM Modi To Address Nation LIVE: Nation Awaits Ahead Of GST 2.0 Rollout And Navratri
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 5 PM on Sunday, September 21. Officials have not confirmed the topic of his address. The announcement comes on the same day as the government’s rollout of GST 2.0 and just before the start of the Navratri festival. Citizens across India are waiting for the speech, which is expected to cover recent economic and cultural developments. The Prime Minister’s address will be broadcast live across multiple platforms, allowing millions of people to tune in.
The new GST 2.0 framework officially came into effect earlier this week. Under the revised structure, the number of GST slabs has been cut from four to two. The new rates stand at 5% and 18%, while a higher 40% rate will continue to apply to sin goods and certain luxury vehicles. Officials said this change aims to simplify tax compliance and reduce confusion for businesses and consumers. The government expects the new system to make the indirect tax regime easier to follow and more transparent.
PM Modi’s address comes at the beginning of Navratri, a festival celebrated across the country with devotion and enthusiasm. Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister posted a message on X, wishing people a “Shubho Mahalaya.” He extended blessings for strength, joy, and good health during the upcoming festive period. Navratri is an important time for millions of families, and his speech is likely to carry festive significance as well.
The announcement of the Prime Minister’s address has sparked curiosity across India. Citizens are eager to hear if PM Modi will speak on GST 2.0, the economy, or upcoming national priorities. With the festival season starting and major reforms already in place, the address is expected to draw high public attention. The live telecast will begin at 5 PM today.
We should buy products that are made in India. Every household must become a symbol of swadeshi. Say with pride – this is swadeshi, I buy swadeshi, and I also sell swadeshi goods. When this happens, India will develop rapidly.
I also appeal to all state governments to accelerate manufacturing in their states along with the campaign for self-reliant India and this movement of swadeshi. Join with full energy and enthusiasm, and create an environment for investment. When the Centre and states move forward together, the dream of Atmanirbhar Bharat will be fulfilled.
Buying ‘Swadeshi’ will provide impetus to a Viksit Bharat
The neo middle class and the middle class are receiving a double bonanza. With the reduction in GST, it will now be easier for people to fulfill their dreams. Expenses on items like TV, fridge, and bikes will be lower. Travel and leisure will also become cheaper. Friends, I am happy that shopkeepers too are showing great enthusiasm for the GST reform.We are moving forward with the spirit of Nagrik Devo Bhavah (citizens are like gods). If we combine the relief given through income tax and GST, then within one year, the decisions taken will save the poor of the...
It was the result of the efforts of both the Centre and the states that the country was freed from the web of dozens of taxes. Now a uniform system has been created for the entire nation – the dream of ‘One Nation, One Tax’ has been fulfilled.