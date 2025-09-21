PM Modi Addresses Nation LIVE: PM Modi Begins To Address The Nation, GST Bachat Utsav

PM Modi To Address Nation LIVE: Nation Awaits Ahead Of GST 2.0 Rollout And Navratri

PM Modi To Address Nation LIVE

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 5 PM on Sunday, September 21. Officials have not confirmed the topic of his address. The announcement comes on the same day as the government’s rollout of GST 2.0 and just before the start of the Navratri festival. Citizens across India are waiting for the speech, which is expected to cover recent economic and cultural developments. The Prime Minister’s address will be broadcast live across multiple platforms, allowing millions of people to tune in.

GST 2.0 Reduces Slabs to Two Rates

The new GST 2.0 framework officially came into effect earlier this week. Under the revised structure, the number of GST slabs has been cut from four to two. The new rates stand at 5% and 18%, while a higher 40% rate will continue to apply to sin goods and certain luxury vehicles. Officials said this change aims to simplify tax compliance and reduce confusion for businesses and consumers. The government expects the new system to make the indirect tax regime easier to follow and more transparent.

Festival Season Adds Significance to Address

PM Modi’s address comes at the beginning of Navratri, a festival celebrated across the country with devotion and enthusiasm. Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister posted a message on X, wishing people a “Shubho Mahalaya.” He extended blessings for strength, joy, and good health during the upcoming festive period. Navratri is an important time for millions of families, and his speech is likely to carry festive significance as well.

The announcement of the Prime Minister’s address has sparked curiosity across India. Citizens are eager to hear if PM Modi will speak on GST 2.0, the economy, or upcoming national priorities. With the festival season starting and major reforms already in place, the address is expected to draw high public attention. The live telecast will begin at 5 PM today.