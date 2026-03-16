Punjab FC vs FC Goa Live Score ISL: The Gaurs Aims To Continue Undefeated Streak Against PFC

Punjab FC vs FC Goa ISL Live scorecard: Catch all the live updates from the high-stakes Indian Super League clash as PFC take on FC Goa in Delhi. Stay tuned for live scores and match updates.

Punjab FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2025/26 Live Score and Updates. Image Credit: X

Punjab FC vs FC Goa ISL Live Score and Updates: Punjab FC will host FC Goa in a high-stakes encounter at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Ludhiana. It will be a crucial clash for the visitors as they aim to keep their undefeated streak going. A win for the Gaurs will take them to the third position in the Indian Super League points table. Meanwhile, a win for the hosts will take them to the seventh place. Stay tuned for Punjab FC vs FC Goa live score, Punjab FC vs FC Goa live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster Punjab FC vs FC Goa encounter here on NewsX.

Punjab FC Preview

Punjab FC are coming into this game having played only three games so far in the season. They started their ISL 2025/26 campaign with a 1-0 loss against Jamshedpur away from home. The Shers bounced back strongly in their next game, defeating a strong Bengaluru FC in their own den. Effiong Nsungusi scored a brace in their 2-0 win. In their first game at home this season, Punjab FC were held to a draw by NorthEast United. Nsungusi was again among the scorers in the 1-1 draw against NorthEast United. He has scored all three goals scored by Punjab FC this season.

FC Goa Preview

FC Goa, coming into this game, is undefeated in its first four games of the season. The Gaurs have won two of their four games and have drawn the rest. FC Goa started its season with a draw against Inter Kashi. Pol Moreno and Dejan Drazic scored in their win against Mohammedan SC. FC Goa then defeated Sporting Delhi at home with Drazic scoring once again for the club. Their fourth game against East Bengal was a goalless draw at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium.

Punjab FC vs FC Goa: Head-To-Head

Punjab FC and FC Goa have met each other across all competitions in five games. The hosts for the night have yet to win a single game against the Gaurs. FC Goa has won four of its five clashes against Punjab FC. One of the clashes has ended in a draw between the two teams. As the Shers gear up to host the Madgaon-based club in Delhi, they will be aiming to register their first win against their opponent. For FC Goa, a win is crucial to overtake Mumbai City in third place in the points table.

Punjab FC vs FC Goa: Match Details

Kick-off: 7:30 PM IST, Monday, March 16, 2026