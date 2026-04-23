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LIVE | Rawalpindiz vs Islamabad United PSL 2026 Live Score Today Match Updates: RAP Win Toss Opt To Bowl Against IU

🕒 Updated: April 23, 2026 15:14:53 IST
✍️ Written by: Pragun Mehrotra

RAP vs IU Live Score PSL 2026: Catch Live Score, live cricket updates, and ball-by-ball commentary of Rawalpindiz vs Islamabad United from PSL 2026 in Lahore here on NewsX. You can watch Rawalpindi vs Islamabad live streaming on Tapmad.

Rawalpindiz vs Islamabad United, PSL 2026, Live Score and Updates.
Rawalpindiz vs Islamabad United, PSL 2026, Live Score and Updates.

Rawalpindiz vs Islamabad United, PSL 2026 Live Score: Rawalpindiz will face Islamabad United as the Mohammad Rizwan-led unit search for their first win of the season. Languishing at the bottom of the points table, the Pindiz are facing an uphill task as they take on the Islamabad-based side, which is placed third on the PSL 2026 standings. Mohammad Rizwan will have his task cut out for himself as he gathers his troops around for a turnaround. His own batting form has come under scrutiny in the season. Meanwhile, for Islamabad United, Sameer Minhas and Devon Conway have been the top batters. In six games, the two batters have scored more than 200 runs each. Their consistency has been reflected with the top form that Islamabad United are showing in the season. Stay tuned for Rawalpindiz vs Islamabad United PSL 2026 live score, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster Rawalpindi vs Islamabad PSL encounter here on NewsX. 

PSL 2026: Rawalpindiz Results

 

Game

Date

Opponent

Venue

Result

1

Mar 28

Peshawar Zalmi

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Loss

2

Apr 02

Karachi Kings

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Loss

3

Apr 04

Islamabad United

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Loss

4

Apr 06

Multan Sultans

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Loss

5

Apr 10

Quetta Gladiators

National Stadium, Karachi

Loss

6

Apr 16

Hyderabad Kingsmen

National Stadium, Karachi

Loss

7

Apr 18

Lahore Qalandars

National Stadium, Karachi

Loss

8

Apr 21

Multan Sultans

National Stadium, Karachi

Loss

 

PSL 2026: Islamabad United Results

 

Match

Date

Opponent

Venue

Result

1

Mar 28, 2026

Multan Sultans

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Loss

2

Mar 31, 2026

Peshawar Zalmi

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

No Result

3

Apr 02, 2026

Quetta Gladiators

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Win

4

Apr 04, 2026

Rawalpindiz

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Win

5

Apr 09, 2026

Lahore Qalandars

National Stadium, Karachi

Win

6

Apr 12, 2026

Hyderabad Kingsmen

National Stadium, Karachi

Loss

7

Apr 16, 2026

Karachi Kings

National Stadium, Karachi

Win

Rawalpindiz Squad

Mohammad Rizwan (C), Shahzaib Khan, Yasir Khan, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings(w), Dian Forrester, Saad Masood, Razaullah, Mohammad Amir, Asif Afridi, Ben Sears, Usman Khawaja, Kamran Ghulam, Amad Butt, Cole McConchie, Rishad Hossain, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mubasir Khan, Jalat Khan, Fawad Ali, Abdullah Fazal

Islamabad United Squad

Shadab Khan (C), Devon Conway (wk), Sameer Minhas, Mohammad Faiq, Haider Ali, Mark Chapman, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Chris Green, Richard Gleeson, Mohammad Hasnain, Sameen Gul, Andries Gous, Salman Irshad, Dipendra Singh Airee, Salman Mirza, Mehran Mumtaz, Shamar Joseph, Mohsin Riaz, Hamza Sajjad, Nisar Ahmad

Live Updates

  • 15:15 (IST) 23 Apr 2026

    Rawalpindiz vs Islamabad United, PSL 2026 Live Match Scorecard And Updates: IU 19/0 After 4 Overs!

    Naseem Shah is into the attack, and he has started with an economical over. The right-arm pacer gave only two runs in the over with an additional run coming off as a leg-bye.

  • 15:10 (IST) 23 Apr 2026

    Rawalpindiz vs Islamabad United, PSL 2026 Live Match Scorecard And Updates: Minhas Off The Mark!

    Sameer Minhas finally got off the mark in the third over. The right-handed batter ran a single on the third ball of the over before hitting his first boundary on the final ball of the over from Asif Afridi.

  • 15:06 (IST) 23 Apr 2026

    Rawalpindiz vs Islamabad United, PSL 2026 Live Match Scorecard And Updates: Conway Gets Going!

    Cole McConchie came on to bowl the second over and was hit for a six by Devon Conway. Eight runs came off the over, meanwhile, Sameer Minhas is yet to get off the mark. 

  • 15:02 (IST) 23 Apr 2026

    Rawalpindiz vs Islamabad United, PSL 2026 Live Match Scorecard And Updates: Tight Over From Asif Afridi!

    It is a solid start from Asif Afridi in the first over giving away only a single run. Devon Conway and Sameer Minhas are opening the innings for Islamabad United.

  • 15:00 (IST) 23 Apr 2026

    Rawalpindiz vs Islamabad United, PSL 2026 Live Match Scorecard And Updates: Can The Pindiz Win Their First Match?

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LIVE | Rawalpindiz vs Islamabad United PSL 2026 Live Score Today Match Updates: RAP Win Toss Opt To Bowl Against IU
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LIVE | Rawalpindiz vs Islamabad United PSL 2026 Live Score Today Match Updates: RAP Win Toss Opt To Bowl Against IU
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