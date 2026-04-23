LIVE | Rawalpindiz vs Islamabad United PSL 2026 Live Score Today Match Updates: RAP Win Toss Opt To Bowl Against IU

RAP vs IU Live Score PSL 2026: Catch Live Score, live cricket updates, and ball-by-ball commentary of Rawalpindiz vs Islamabad United from PSL 2026 in Lahore here on NewsX. You can watch Rawalpindi vs Islamabad live streaming on Tapmad.
Rawalpindiz vs Islamabad United, PSL 2026 Live Score: Rawalpindiz will face Islamabad United as the Mohammad Rizwan-led unit search for their first win of the season. Languishing at the bottom of the points table, the Pindiz are facing an uphill task as they take on the Islamabad-based side, which is placed third on the PSL 2026 standings. Mohammad Rizwan will have his task cut out for himself as he gathers his troops around for a turnaround. His own batting form has come under scrutiny in the season. Meanwhile, for Islamabad United, Sameer Minhas and Devon Conway have been the top batters. In six games, the two batters have scored more than 200 runs each. Their consistency has been reflected with the top form that Islamabad United are showing in the season. Stay tuned for Rawalpindiz vs Islamabad United PSL 2026 live score, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster Rawalpindi vs Islamabad PSL encounter here on NewsX.
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Game
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Date
|
Opponent
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Venue
|
Result
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1
|
Mar 28
|
Peshawar Zalmi
|
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|
Loss
|
2
|
Apr 02
|
Karachi Kings
|
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|
Loss
|
3
|
Apr 04
|
Islamabad United
|
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|
Loss
|
4
|
Apr 06
|
Multan Sultans
|
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|
Loss
|
5
|
Apr 10
|
Quetta Gladiators
|
National Stadium, Karachi
|
Loss
|
6
|
Apr 16
|
Hyderabad Kingsmen
|
National Stadium, Karachi
|
Loss
|
7
|
Apr 18
|
Lahore Qalandars
|
National Stadium, Karachi
|
Loss
|
8
|
Apr 21
|
Multan Sultans
|
National Stadium, Karachi
|
Loss
|
Match
|
Date
|
Opponent
|
Venue
|
Result
|
1
|
Mar 28, 2026
|
Multan Sultans
|
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|
Loss
|
2
|
Mar 31, 2026
|
Peshawar Zalmi
|
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|
No Result
|
3
|
Apr 02, 2026
|
Quetta Gladiators
|
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|
Win
|
4
|
Apr 04, 2026
|
Rawalpindiz
|
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|
Win
|
5
|
Apr 09, 2026
|
Lahore Qalandars
|
National Stadium, Karachi
|
Win
|
6
|
Apr 12, 2026
|
Hyderabad Kingsmen
|
National Stadium, Karachi
|
Loss
|
7
|
Apr 16, 2026
|
Karachi Kings
|
National Stadium, Karachi
|
Win
Mohammad Rizwan (C), Shahzaib Khan, Yasir Khan, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings(w), Dian Forrester, Saad Masood, Razaullah, Mohammad Amir, Asif Afridi, Ben Sears, Usman Khawaja, Kamran Ghulam, Amad Butt, Cole McConchie, Rishad Hossain, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mubasir Khan, Jalat Khan, Fawad Ali, Abdullah Fazal
Shadab Khan (C), Devon Conway (wk), Sameer Minhas, Mohammad Faiq, Haider Ali, Mark Chapman, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Chris Green, Richard Gleeson, Mohammad Hasnain, Sameen Gul, Andries Gous, Salman Irshad, Dipendra Singh Airee, Salman Mirza, Mehran Mumtaz, Shamar Joseph, Mohsin Riaz, Hamza Sajjad, Nisar Ahmad
Naseem Shah is into the attack, and he has started with an economical over. The right-arm pacer gave only two runs in the over with an additional run coming off as a leg-bye.
Sameer Minhas finally got off the mark in the third over. The right-handed batter ran a single on the third ball of the over before hitting his first boundary on the final ball of the over from Asif Afridi.
Cole McConchie came on to bowl the second over and was hit for a six by Devon Conway. Eight runs came off the over, meanwhile, Sameer Minhas is yet to get off the mark.
It is a solid start from Asif Afridi in the first over giving away only a single run. Devon Conway and Sameer Minhas are opening the innings for Islamabad United.
Rawalpindiz ajj jeet jay ga #RPvIU #PSL11 #NewEra
— Fourth Umpire (@UmpireFourth) April 23, 2026