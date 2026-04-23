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Home > Regionals News > Hyderabad Weather Today: Will It Rain? IMD Issues Heatwave Alert As Scorching 40°C Grips City, Evening Showers Likely With Thunderstorms

Hyderabad Weather Today: Will It Rain? IMD Issues Heatwave Alert As Scorching 40°C Grips City, Evening Showers Likely With Thunderstorms

Hyderabad weather today: IMD warns of 40°C heatwave; evening rain and thunderstorms likely to bring brief relief across parts of city.

Hyderabad weather today: IMD warns of 40°C heatwave. (Photo: AI)
Hyderabad weather today: IMD warns of 40°C heatwave. (Photo: AI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: April 23, 2026 15:41:15 IST

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Hyderabad Weather Today: Will It Rain? IMD Issues Heatwave Alert As Scorching 40°C Grips City, Evening Showers Likely With Thunderstorms

Hyderabad Weather Today: Hyderabad Residents are Facing Heatwaves and Unpredictable weather as IMD Provides Forecast of Evening Showers However, the heatwave is expected to persist. Over the last few days, temperatures increased in Hyderabad and the districts surrounding the city, making outdoor activities difficult. Even though the afternoon remains dry and hot, there will be a short spell of rain and thunderstorms later in the day, providing only temporary relief. Residents were advised to be careful as the weather condition is predicted to be very unpredictable, with extreme heat followed by the sudden rainfall, for the next few days.

Will it Rain in Hyderabad Today?

Yes, IMD said light rain or thundershowers with gusty winds (30-40 kmph) will occur in parts of Hyderabad in the evening or night. However, it will be scattered, so rainfall may not be seen in all parts of the city. Lightning may also occur with the thunderstorms in some restricted areas, so residents were advised to stay away from open areas.

How hot will Hyderabad be today?

Temperatures during the day will hover around 40°C and the minimums are near 28°C. The scorching heat in the afternoons will continue to impact the weather and it will be tough for people to step out in the sun. The hot conditions are reflected in many of the districts in Telangana where temperatures are above 41°C, with several districts recording 42–44°C in recent days.

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Why is Hyderabad feeling so hot right now?

According to weather experts, the weather is fluctuating as the intense daytime heating causes the warm air to rise and form clouds. When the clouds mix with moisture, it results in sudden showers and thunderstorms later in the day. This cycle of scorching heat and brief showers is likely to continue in the next few days and maybe weeks.

Which districts are seeing the highest temperatures?

According to recent IMD figures, Adilabad (42.8°C), Nizamabad (41.8°C) and Ramagundam (41.2°C) are some of the districts recording the highest temperatures in the state. In Hyderabad, the temperatures will be around 40°C and many areas will see similar scorchingly high temperatures. Earlier this month the temperatures in some districts even rose above 43°C.

What Should Residents Do?

Officials have told residents to stay indoors during the peak afternoon hours, keep themselves hydrated and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corp has taken up installation of drinking water kiosks and also armed the medical preparedness at the urban health centres. Residents are on alert for a sudden twist in the weather and should be particularly wary of thunderstorms and possible lightning in the evening hours.

What is Expected in the Next Few Days?

IMD has forecast that Hyderabad is likely to experience sun-stroke temperatures of almost 40 degree Celsius for the next week. While occasional evening showers may happen, they will not provide much respite. Heat waves and unexpected showers will continue to strike, making the weather gloomy yet hot.

Hyderabad Weather Forecast for next 30 days:

Date Range Day Temp (°C) Night Temp (°C) Weather Conditions Notes
Apr 24 – Apr 26 39 – 40 27 – 29 Partly cloudy, light rain possible Pre-monsoon showers likely
Apr 27 – Apr 30 40 – 41 28 – 30 Hot, humid, isolated thunderstorms Evenings may see rain
May 1 – May 4 39 – 41 28 – 30 Sunny and very hot Heat rising again
May 5 – May 8 40 – 42 29 – 31 Very hot, dry Peak summer begins
May 9 – May 12 41 – 42 29 – 31 Extreme heat, mostly clear skies Heatwave-like conditions
May 13 – May 16 40 – 41 28 – 30 Hot with slight cloud cover Minor relief possible
May 17 – May 20 38 – 40 27 – 29 Partly cloudy, chance of thunderstorms Pre-monsoon activity increases
May 21 – May 23 37 – 39 26 – 28 Cloudy intervals, scattered rain possible Slight cooling trend

ALSO READ: Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Girl, 2 Men Caught Having Sex In Speeding Ambulance, Chattarpur Passersby Blast Them For Obscenity | WATCH Viral Video

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Hyderabad Weather Today: Will It Rain? IMD Issues Heatwave Alert As Scorching 40°C Grips City, Evening Showers Likely With Thunderstorms

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Hyderabad Weather Today: Will It Rain? IMD Issues Heatwave Alert As Scorching 40°C Grips City, Evening Showers Likely With Thunderstorms

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Hyderabad Weather Today: Will It Rain? IMD Issues Heatwave Alert As Scorching 40°C Grips City, Evening Showers Likely With Thunderstorms
Hyderabad Weather Today: Will It Rain? IMD Issues Heatwave Alert As Scorching 40°C Grips City, Evening Showers Likely With Thunderstorms
Hyderabad Weather Today: Will It Rain? IMD Issues Heatwave Alert As Scorching 40°C Grips City, Evening Showers Likely With Thunderstorms
Hyderabad Weather Today: Will It Rain? IMD Issues Heatwave Alert As Scorching 40°C Grips City, Evening Showers Likely With Thunderstorms

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