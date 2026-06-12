Sensex Today | Nifty50 Today| Stock Market LIVE Updates Today: Sensex, Nifty Set For Positive Start As GIFT Nifty Rises

Sensex Today | Nifty50 Today| Stock Market LIVE Updates Today: Sensex, Nifty Set For Positive Start As GIFT Nifty Rises

Good morning and welcome to our LIVE blog on the stock market!

Will Dalal Street bounce back today after a lacklustre Thursday? Will global optimism and cues from Wall Street help Sensex and Nifty regain momentum? We will keep you updated throughout the day on all the latest — from moves at the opening bell and top gainers and losers to news that moves markets, sector trends, expert views, crude oil prices, the movement of the rupee and key corporate developments.

The early signs are good. The GIFT Nifty was up 75.50 points (0.32%) at 7:47 am IST, at 23,478 levels. It is suggesting a positive opening for domestic equities. At this rate, it may see the Nifty 50 index open higher by 70-90 points and the Sensex by 250-300 points.

The positive sentiment comes after huge overnight gains on Wall Street as prospects of US-Iran tensions de-escalating led to widespread buying. The Dow Jones rose nearly 930 points, and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose by 1.75 per cent and 2.54 per cent, respectively. Asian markets were trading higher in the early Friday deals too, which is also supporting the investor’s mood.

Join us as we follow every major market move and bring you live updates from Dalal Street during the trading session.