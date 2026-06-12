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Sensex Today | Nifty50 Today| Stock Market LIVE Updates Today: Sensex, Nifty Set For Positive Start As GIFT Nifty Rises

🕒 Updated: June 12, 2026 08:52:40 IST
✍️ Written by: Priyanka Roshan

Sensex Today | Nifty50 Today| Stock Market LIVE Updates Today: Sensex, Nifty Set For Positive Start As GIFT Nifty Rises

Sensex Today | Nifty50 Today| Stock Market LIVE Updates Today: Sensex, Nifty Set For Positive Start As GIFT Nifty Rises
Sensex Today | Nifty50 Today| Stock Market LIVE Updates Today: Sensex, Nifty Set For Positive Start As GIFT Nifty Rises

Good morning and welcome to our LIVE blog on the stock market!

Will Dalal Street bounce back today after a lacklustre Thursday? Will global optimism and cues from Wall Street help Sensex and Nifty regain momentum? We will keep you updated throughout the day on all the latest — from moves at the opening bell and top gainers and losers to news that moves markets, sector trends, expert views, crude oil prices, the movement of the rupee and key corporate developments.

The early signs are good. The GIFT Nifty was up 75.50 points (0.32%) at 7:47 am IST, at 23,478 levels. It is suggesting a positive opening for domestic equities. At this rate, it may see the Nifty 50 index open higher by 70-90 points and the Sensex by 250-300 points.

The positive sentiment comes after huge overnight gains on Wall Street as prospects of US-Iran tensions de-escalating led to widespread buying. The Dow Jones rose nearly 930 points, and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose by 1.75 per cent and 2.54 per cent, respectively. Asian markets were trading higher in the early Friday deals too, which is also supporting the investor’s mood.

Join us as we follow every major market move and bring you live updates from Dalal Street during the trading session.

Live Updates

  • 08:52 (IST) 12 Jun 2026

    Stock Market LIVE Updates Today: Stocks To Watch Today June 12: Infosys, Adani Enterprises, SBI, Vedanta, TCS, Dabur In Focus Today

    Stocks To Watch Today, June 12, 2026: Several stocks are expected to be under the spotlight on Dalal Street on June 12 due to corporate actions, stake sales, acquisitions, buybacks, and regulatory actions. Infosys, TCS, SBI, Vedanta, Dabur, Adani Enterprises, Cyient, Cipla and GNG Electronics remain in focus.

    Read more here.

  • 08:52 (IST) 12 Jun 2026

    Stock Market LIVE Updates Today: Stock Market Outlook Today, June 12: Will Sensex, Nifty End The Week On A Strong Note? GIFT Nifty Signals Positive Start

    Stock Market Outlook Today, June 12: Dalal Street might get some relief on Friday after a few volatile sessions. Early signals pointed to a green opening for the market in the morning, as global equities saw a solid rally and crude oil prices declined. Investors hope the benchmark indices can shrug off Thursday’s weakness and end the week on some momentum. This is the last trading session before the weekend, and market players are expected to be cautious on global developments before taking fresh positions.

    Read more here.

Sensex Today | Nifty50 Today| Stock Market LIVE Updates Today: Sensex, Nifty Set For Positive Start As GIFT Nifty Rises

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Sensex Today | Nifty50 Today| Stock Market LIVE Updates Today: Sensex, Nifty Set For Positive Start As GIFT Nifty Rises

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Sensex Today | Nifty50 Today| Stock Market LIVE Updates Today: Sensex, Nifty Set For Positive Start As GIFT Nifty Rises
Sensex Today | Nifty50 Today| Stock Market LIVE Updates Today: Sensex, Nifty Set For Positive Start As GIFT Nifty Rises
Sensex Today | Nifty50 Today| Stock Market LIVE Updates Today: Sensex, Nifty Set For Positive Start As GIFT Nifty Rises
Sensex Today | Nifty50 Today| Stock Market LIVE Updates Today: Sensex, Nifty Set For Positive Start As GIFT Nifty Rises

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