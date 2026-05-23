Weather Today (23 May, 2026) Live Updates: Heatwave Alerts, IMD Prediction Rain & Thunderstorm Chances; Check Current Temperature of Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad

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Weather Update Today (23 May, 2026): As heatwave conditions tighten their grip across several parts of India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued fresh weather alerts for multiple cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, and other major cities on May 22, 2026.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave warning for Delhi, where temperatures may rise above 42 degrees Celsius which will make it one of the hottest days of the season so far. However, Delhi has been experiencing rough weather for the past few days.

Gusty winds, heavy rain, and hailstorms captured the national capital, giving people relief from scorching heat.

Not only Delhi but also Mumbai and Hyderabad are likely to witness a heatwave as the temperature may rise up to 42 degrees in the major cities.

The heat in India is set to intensify over the next few days as the temperature more likely to climb to 37 degrees on May 23, 2026 and as high as 46 degrees by late next week.

On May 23 IMD issued a heatwave alerts in its latest press release for states including Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Delhi. Meanwhile, the remaining 17 states including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand have a high possibility of witnessing thunderstorms and rain where strong winds can blow at a speed of 30-50 kilometers per hour.

The weather change in major cities is turning it from hot and dry weather to cool and breezy within a short time, making outdoor conditions better. The streets which had been heated by direct sunlight, started to cool down while the residents found the atmosphere more comfortable.