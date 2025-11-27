LIVE TV
WPL Auction 2026 LIVE UPDATES: WPL Auction To Begin At 3:30 PM IST, A Total of 276 Players To Go Under The Hammer

🕒 Updated: November 27, 2025 15:25:54 IST
✍️ Written by: Somya Kapoor

As many as 276 players set to undergo the hammer at WPL auctions 2026, scheduled to take place in New Delhi at 3:30 PM IST.

WPL Auction 2026 LIVE (Image Credit: X)

WPL Auction 2026 LIVE UPDATES: As many as 276 players are set to go under the hammer during the WPL Auction 2026 that is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST in New Delhi. While RCB have ₹6.15 crore remaining in the purse, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals have ₹5.75 crore and ₹5.70 crore have respectively. Gujarat Giants have ₹9 crore. UP Warriorz are coming into the auction with an enormous ₹14.50 crore. 

Australian all-rounder Jess Jonassen has withdrawn from the mega auction after sustaining an injury. Jonassen has featured in 24 WPL matches playing for Delhi Capitals, scoring 295 runs at 138.50 and taking 33 wickets at an economy rate of 7.74.

Live Updates

  • 15:25 (IST) 27 Nov 2025

    WPL Auction 2026 LIVE UPDATES: RTM Slots

    WPL Auction 2026 LIVE UPDATES: How many RTM Slots are available for each team?

    Delhi Capitals – 0

    Gujarat Giants – 3

    Mumbai Indians – 0

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru – 1

    UP Warriorz – 4

  • 15:05 (IST) 27 Nov 2025

    WPL Auction 2026 LIVE UPDATES: GG's Bold Move Ahead of The Auction

    WPL Auction 2026 LIVE UPDATES: Gujarat Giants took a bold step ahead of the auction after they let go off Wolvaardt despite her World Cup heroics. But the franchise have two Australians– Beth Mooney and Ashleigh Gardner in their ranks.

  • 14:46 (IST) 27 Nov 2025

    WPL Auction 2026 LIVE UPDATES: How Much Can The Franchises Spend?

    WPL Auction 2026 LIVE UPDATES: A look at the purse remaining with all the franchises

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have ₹6.15 crore remaining

    Mumbai Indians (MI) have ₹5.75 crore left in the kitty

    Delhi Capitals (DC) have ₹5.70 crore balance

    Gujarat Giants have ₹9 crore remaining

    UP Warriorz have ₹14.50 crore in the purse

  • 14:37 (IST) 27 Nov 2025

    WPL Auction 2026 LIVE UPDATES: As Many as 73 Slots Up For Grabs

    WPL Auction 2026 LIVE UPDATES: A total of 73 slots are up for the grabs with 83 overseas players, 155 uncapped cricketers and four from the Associate nations in the pool. Moreover, eight RTM cards will be in play, four of them with the Warriorz.

  • 14:24 (IST) 27 Nov 2025

    WPL Auction 2026 LIVE UPDATES: Auctioneer Mallika Sagar Shares Her Thoughts About WPL Auction

    WPL Auction 2026 LIVE UPDATES: Mallika Sagar will be the auctioneer for the WPL 2026 auction. 

