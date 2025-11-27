WPL Auction 2026 LIVE UPDATES: WPL Auction To Begin At 3:30 PM IST, A Total of 276 Players To Go Under The Hammer

As many as 276 players set to undergo the hammer at WPL auctions 2026, scheduled to take place in New Delhi at 3:30 PM IST.

WPL Auction 2026 LIVE (Image Credit: X)

WPL Auction 2026 LIVE UPDATES: As many as 276 players are set to go under the hammer during the WPL Auction 2026 that is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST in New Delhi. While RCB have ₹6.15 crore remaining in the purse, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals have ₹5.75 crore and ₹5.70 crore have respectively. Gujarat Giants have ₹9 crore. UP Warriorz are coming into the auction with an enormous ₹14.50 crore.

Australian all-rounder Jess Jonassen has withdrawn from the mega auction after sustaining an injury. Jonassen has featured in 24 WPL matches playing for Delhi Capitals, scoring 295 runs at 138.50 and taking 33 wickets at an economy rate of 7.74.