UAE Confirms Monday (May 11, 2026) School Reopening for Students Across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and All Emirates

UAE confirm that school are going to reopen . Schools in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and other places are getting ready for thousands of students to come back to class. Schools are doing everything they need to do so that students, teachers and staff can go back safely. Parents need to follow the rules that schools are making. These rules are about things like when students should be in school how they should get to school and how to keep them safe and happy.

This news helps families in the UAE who were waiting to know what was going on with schools. Now they know that schools are opening again. The UAE schools, both public and private will have school days unless the local people, in charge say something different.

Schools Finalising Preparations

Many schools in the UAE got ready over the weekend. They prepared their buildings, classrooms and buses for the reopening, on Monday.

School staff checked their plans, safety steps and systems for tracking students. They wanted to make sure everything went well when school started again.

Some schools told parents about details. They used apps, emails and text messages to share information. Parents learned about bus times reporting times and new school rules.

Teachers will start teaching right away. Schools are helping students get ready for exams, tests and end-of-term activities.

Focus on Student Safety and Wellbeing

The people in charge are saying that keeping students safe is the important thing in all of the emirates. They told schools to make sure everything is safe and healthy in the classrooms, cafeterias, buses and places where students hang out.

The people who are in charge of education want parents to check if their kids are feeling okay before they send them to school. They also want students to drink a lot of water because it is getting really hot in the United Arab Emirates.

A lot of schools are still helping students feel good about themselves. They have programs to support student wellbeing, which means helping students feel good mentally get used to being in school and pay attention in class after they have been, on holiday and have a lot of school work to do.

Public and Private Schools to Resume Normal Operations

The government and private schools are going to open on Monday like they normally do. The buses that take kids to school the things they do outside of class and the programs they have after school will probably be back to normal in places.

The people in charge of education say that schools should keep following the school calendar and make sure to tell parents what is going on.

Some private schools have already said that all kids will be in class and some schools might still help kids who need an extra help, with their school work online.

Ministry of Education, Ministry of Higher Education announce resumption of in-person learning on Monday#WamNews https://t.co/VQamYkkkZ0 pic.twitter.com/ZnX3rLjLVM — WAM English (@WAMNEWS_ENG) May 10, 2026

Parents Welcome Confirmation

Many parents across the UAE welcomed the official announcement, saying it helps families organise transportation, work schedules and student routines more effectively.

School reopening confirmations are especially important for working parents who depend on regular school operations to manage daily responsibilities. Parents also expressed hope for a stable and uninterrupted academic period during the remaining school term.

Some families used the final weekend before reopening to complete school shopping, organise uniforms and prepare children for classroom learning after the break.

Increased Traffic Expected Near Schools

The people in charge are telling drivers to be ready for cars on the road near schools and where people live on Monday mornings when everyone is going to work and school.

Drivers need to do a things, such as:

Leave their house earlier than they normally do

Drive slowly in school zones

Not park their car in places they are not supposed to near schools

Watch out for big buses that take kids to school and for kids walking across the street

Be nice. Listen to the people who are helping with traffic and the people who are keeping the schools safe.

There are usually a lot cars on the road on the first day back, to school after a break or when the school schedule changes a little bit.

UAE Education Sector Continues Expanding

The United Arab Emirates is spending a lot of money on schools and education. They want to make sure that students have the possible places to learn. This is part of their plan to make the country a better place in the run.

Schools over the United Arab Emirates are starting to use new things like:

Digital learning technologies

Tools that use intelligence to help students learn

Smart classrooms

Programmes that help students feel happy and healthy

Advanced science and math education

The people in charge say that it is very important to keep schools running smoothly. This helps students learn and grow up to be smart and successful. The United Arab Emirates wants to make sure that students have everything they need to do in school and, in life.

Weather Conditions Remain a Concern

With summer temperatures going up in the UAE schools need to be extra careful, about activities and making sure students drink enough water.

Parents are being asked to provide things like:

Water bottles

Sun protection items when needed

food and snacks

Schools might also cut down on outdoor time during the hottest part of the day depending on the weather.

Academic Activities Resume Across Emirates

As students go back to school on Monday schools in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah and Umm Al Quwain will start classes again.

School officials will keep an eye on things. Work with schools to make sure everything runs smoothly for the rest of the term.

This reopening is a step, in keeping education going in the UAE and it will help students, families and teachers during the busy school season and students will benefit from schools and teachers will support students.