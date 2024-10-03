Arvind Kejriwal To Move To AAP MP Ashok Mittal’s Residence

After resigning from his position, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal is preparing to vacate the official Chief Minister residence this Friday. He will be moving to a bungalow located at 5, Ferozshah Road, currently assigned to AAP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal.

The party confirmed the news, stating, “Arvind Kejriwal will shift to the bungalow allocated to party MP Ashok Mittal at 5, Ferozshah Road.” Reports indicate that Mittal himself offered his residence to Kejriwal.

Before making this move, the party highlighted that Kejriwal is on the lookout for a property that is free from any disputes. They mentioned, “Kejriwal is seeking a place to live that poses no issues.” His preference is to remain near New Delhi, where he serves as an MLA, allowing him to stay connected with the community.

AAP officials also noted that the search for a new residence is in full swing, with various MLAs, councillors, party supporters, and local residents offering their homes for Kejriwal’s consideration.

Kejriwal’s resignation occurred on September 17, when he submitted his resignation to Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor, VK Saxena. This decision was part of a series of political shifts, culminating in AAP member Atishi claiming the position of Chief Minister shortly after Kejriwal was released on bail concerning the excise policy case.

Atishi officially took the oath of office on September 22. During her swearing-in ceremony, she placed an empty chair beside hers to symbolize Kejriwal’s presence, stating, “This chair belongs to Arvind Kejriwal. Today, I have taken charge as the CM of Delhi. I share the same feelings as Bharat ji did. I will serve in this role for the next four months.”

With her appointment, Atishi becomes the third woman to serve as Chief Minister of Delhi, joining the ranks of Sushma Swaraj and Sheila Dikshit. As Kejriwal prepares for his relocation, he has expressed intentions to return to the chief ministerial role only if he secures a renewed mandate and a “certificate of honesty” from the people in the upcoming assembly elections, expected in February 2025.

