Friday, August 23, 2024

FIR Against Badlapur School For Failing To Report Sexual Assault Under POCSO Act

In a recent development in the Badlapur minors sexual assault case, an FIR has been registered against school authorities for allegedly failing to comply with Section 19 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act. This section mandates that any authority aware of a sexual assault against minors must promptly report the incident to the police for further investigation and action.

According to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) handling the case, the school authorities are being held accountable for their negligence in reporting the incident. The SIT has confirmed that the statements of the two victims, along with those of their parents, have been recorded as part of the ongoing investigation.

This legal action underscores the critical importance of adhering to the POCSO Act’s reporting requirements, aiming to ensure timely intervention and justice for victims of sexual assault.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has recorded the statements of both minor victims and their parents in connection with the Badlapur incident. This case gained attention after the Bombay High Court took suo motu cognizance amid violent protests in Maharashtra. A division bench comprising Justice Revati Mohite Dere and Justice Prithviraj Chavan heard the matter on Thursday.

The alleged sexual assault of two fourth-grade girls at a school in Badlapur, Maharashtra, has led to widespread outrage. On August 17, police arrested a school attendant accused of abusing the girls, further fueling anger among the local community.

In response to the incident, the Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MSCPCR) has recommended the creation of special branches or “mini-police stations” dedicated to women and children in every police station across the state.

