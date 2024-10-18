The J-K Cabinet, under the leadership of CM Omar Abdullah, has passed a resolution to restore statehood in the Union Territory

The Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet, under the leadership of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, has passed a resolution advocating for the restoration of statehood to the Union Territory. Official sources reported that the resolution was approved during the cabinet’s first meeting held on Thursday.

The meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Abdullah and included key figures such as Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary and ministers Sakeena Masood Itoo, Javed Ahmad Rana, Javaid Ahmad Dar, and Satish Sharma.

Chief Minister’s Upcoming Visit to New Delhi

Sources indicate that a draft of the resolution has been prepared, with Chief Minister Abdullah planning to travel to New Delhi in the coming days. His objective is to present this draft to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, formally urging the restoration of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir. This move underscores the government’s commitment to addressing the aspirations of the people in the region.

Farooq Abdullah’s Optimism for Statehood Restoration

Following the cabinet meeting, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah expressed optimism regarding the restoration of statehood. He stated, “We have talked about statehood before and even today, the Supreme Court has agreed to hear an application seeking restoration of Statehood within two months. I am sure the Government of India will soon restore it.” Abdullah’s comments reflect a growing anticipation among regional political leaders for a favorable decision from the central government.

When asked about whether the National Conference would raise the issue of Article 370 or consider passing a resolution against it in the Assembly, Abdullah indicated that a return to court would be necessary to present their arguments. This suggests that the party remains focused on legal avenues to address their concerns regarding the constitutional changes that have impacted the region.

Background on Statehood and Article 370

The call for statehood comes in the wake of significant changes in the region’s political landscape. On August 5, 2019, the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two Union Territories—Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh—following the abrogation of Article 370 by the central government. This move effectively revoked the special status that Jammu and Kashmir had enjoyed under the Indian Constitution for decades, leading to widespread political and social implications.

As the cabinet prepares to take further steps towards restoring statehood, the situation remains dynamic, with various political entities monitoring developments closely. The outcome of the Chief Minister’s discussions with Prime Minister Modi will be pivotal in shaping the future governance of Jammu and Kashmir.

