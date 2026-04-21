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Home > NX News > Surat Gears Up for Wealth Expo 2026, Focus on Finance and Innovation

Surat Gears Up for Wealth Expo 2026, Focus on Finance and Innovation

Surat Gears Up for Wealth Expo 2026, Focus on Finance and Innovation

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: April 21, 2026 14:49:14 IST

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Surat Gears Up for Wealth Expo 2026, Focus on Finance and Innovation

Surat (Gujarat) [India], April 19: In a major boost to the finance and investment ecosystem of South Gujarat, The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SGCCI), in collaboration with Jain International Trade Organization (JITO), Surat, will organize ‘Wealth Expo 2026’ from May 8 to 10, 2026, at the Surat International Exhibition and Convention Centre (SIECC), Sarsana.

The three-day expo is set to bring together leading financial institutions, investors, fintech innovators, and industry experts on a single platform, creating new opportunities for business growth, investment, and collaboration.

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A Platform for Growth & Opportunities

Wealth Expo 2026 aims to empower entrepreneurs, startups, business owners, and individual investors by connecting them with modern financial solutions, investment avenues, and expert guidance. The expo will showcase a wide range of financial products, leasing solutions, and digital innovations transforming the finance sector.

What to Expect at the Expo

  • Participation from banks, NBFCs, insurance companies, and leasing firms
  • Investment and funding opportunities for SMEs, startups, and corporates
  • Fintech innovations and digital banking solutions
  • Panel discussions, workshops, and expert-led knowledge sessions
  • One-on-one business meetings with investors and industry leaders
  • Strong Participation from Industry Players

Strong Participation from Industry Players

The event will witness participation from banks, NBFCs, insurance companies, venture capital and private equity firms, fintech startups, and wealth managers, making it a comprehensive finance and investment showcase.

Surat Gears Up for Wealth Expo 2026, Focus on Finance and Innovation

Who Should Visit

The expo is expected to attract entrepreneurs, investors, startups, financial advisors, corporates, professionals, and individuals looking for reliable financial solutions and new investment opportunities.

Expert Sessions & Key Discussions

Industry experts, regulators, and innovators will lead discussions on:

  • The future of digital finance and fintech
  • Smart investment strategies in changing markets
  • Emerging opportunities in the leasing and finance sectors
  • Risk management, compliance, and market trends
  • Financial inclusion through innovation

With a strong focus on innovation, networking, and growth, Wealth Expo 2026 is poised to become a key event for the finance and investment community in South Gujarat.

Contact & Registration

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Surat Gears Up for Wealth Expo 2026, Focus on Finance and Innovation

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Surat Gears Up for Wealth Expo 2026, Focus on Finance and Innovation

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Surat Gears Up for Wealth Expo 2026, Focus on Finance and Innovation
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Surat Gears Up for Wealth Expo 2026, Focus on Finance and Innovation
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