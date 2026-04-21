Surat Gears Up for Wealth Expo 2026, Focus on Finance and Innovation

Surat (Gujarat) [India], April 19: In a major boost to the finance and investment ecosystem of South Gujarat, The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SGCCI), in collaboration with Jain International Trade Organization (JITO), Surat, will organize ‘Wealth Expo 2026’ from May 8 to 10, 2026, at the Surat International Exhibition and Convention Centre (SIECC), Sarsana.

The three-day expo is set to bring together leading financial institutions, investors, fintech innovators, and industry experts on a single platform, creating new opportunities for business growth, investment, and collaboration.

A Platform for Growth & Opportunities

Wealth Expo 2026 aims to empower entrepreneurs, startups, business owners, and individual investors by connecting them with modern financial solutions, investment avenues, and expert guidance. The expo will showcase a wide range of financial products, leasing solutions, and digital innovations transforming the finance sector.

What to Expect at the Expo

Participation from banks, NBFCs, insurance companies, and leasing firms

Investment and funding opportunities for SMEs, startups, and corporates

Fintech innovations and digital banking solutions

Panel discussions, workshops, and expert-led knowledge sessions

One-on-one business meetings with investors and industry leaders

Strong Participation from Industry Players

Strong Participation from Industry Players

The event will witness participation from banks, NBFCs, insurance companies, venture capital and private equity firms, fintech startups, and wealth managers, making it a comprehensive finance and investment showcase.

Who Should Visit

The expo is expected to attract entrepreneurs, investors, startups, financial advisors, corporates, professionals, and individuals looking for reliable financial solutions and new investment opportunities.

Expert Sessions & Key Discussions

Industry experts, regulators, and innovators will lead discussions on:

The future of digital finance and fintech

Smart investment strategies in changing markets

Emerging opportunities in the leasing and finance sectors

Risk management, compliance, and market trends

Financial inclusion through innovation

With a strong focus on innovation, networking, and growth, Wealth Expo 2026 is poised to become a key event for the finance and investment community in South Gujarat.

Contact & Registration

For Stall Booking Contact: Mr. Jignesh Doshi – +91 90335 56065

Free Online Registration Link: https://expo.sgcci.in/we2026

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