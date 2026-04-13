Surat Hosts Grand Gita Course, Igniting a Wave of Positivity and Awareness

Surat (Gujarat) [India], April 13: In an inspiring convergence of spirituality and community engagement, Surat recently hosted a grand three-day Shrimad Bhagavad Gita course that left a lasting impact on thousands of participants.

Organized by Social Army Group at Sampada Festivity from April 9 to April 11, the event saw participation from over 4,000 individuals, marking it as one of the largest spiritual gatherings in the city.

The sessions were led by esteemed speaker Paras Pandhi, who offered a fresh and practical perspective on the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita. He emphasized that life’s adversities are not obstacles but stepping stones toward growth and self-realization.

The event featured a rich cultural lineup, including devotional singing by Urvashi Radadiya and Rishabh Agrawat, and a captivating dance performance by Ami Patel and her team, portraying Krishna Leela.

The spiritual environment was enhanced by Vedic chants, ongoing rituals, and the presence of a Gaushala, reflecting a deep-rooted commitment to Indian traditions and values.

Organizers reiterated that the objective of the initiative was to inspire individuals, especially the youth, to shift their focus from materialism to meaningful living guided by knowledge and values.

The celebration was further enriched by traditional performances such as Lezim dance and Dhol-Tasha, creating a vibrant yet spiritual atmosphere.

Participants described the experience as enlightening and empowering, with many expressing a desire to continue their spiritual journey.

The event has set a strong example of how ancient wisdom can be effectively integrated into modern life to address contemporary challenges.

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