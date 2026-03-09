LIVE TV
19 Minute 34 Second Viral MMS: Was The Couple Caught And Beaten By Crowd 2 Months After The Video Leak? Here’s What You Should Know

19 Minute 34 Second Viral MMS: The clip, reportedly recorded inside a bedroom, shows the pair filming themselves while in a compromising position.

19 Minute 34 Second Viral MMS (Photo: X)
19 Minute 34 Second Viral MMS (Photo: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: March 9, 2026 12:07:54 IST

19 Minute 34 Second Viral MMS: A video reportedly depicting a young couple in an erotic situation has been leaked on social media and has gone viral and is the subject of an extensive online discussion and speculation. The video, which was allegedly shot in a bedroom, depicts the two taking a film of themselves in a compromising position. The video has gone viral on sites like Instagram where users have overwhelmed comment boxes with memes, jokes, and reactions, despite no verification of the authenticity of the video. The virality of the clip has also increased the interest and speculation on who the people in the clip are.

19 Minute 34 Second Viral MMS: With the video spreading on the internet, confusion started to mount among the users who were attempting to identify the individuals in the video. In this hype, another irrelevant video began to spread on social media. In the video, a boy is flogged by the police officers, and a number of posts falsely alleged that the victim in the video was the same one in the viral MMS video. The video soon became viral, and numerous social media users were posting the video without checking its authenticity and provenance, contributing to the information misrepresentation of the controversy.

19 Minute 34 Second Viral MMS: The officials were later involved to resolve the miscommunication and explain the situation. The authorities of the police department believe that there is no relationship whatsoever between the video of the boy being beaten and the viral MMS clip that is being spread all over the Internet. Investigators established that the video of the assault is close to eight months old and it was shot in the Vasahli locality of Ahmedabad. The video is associated with the case that happened in November when a group of lawbreakers is reported to have assaulted people with sticks, clubs and swords, as well as damaged vehicles. According to the police, the case led to the arrest of 14 people of whom one was a minor and his footage is currently being falsely associated with the MMS controversy. Authorities have advised the general population not to broadcast unconfirmed reports and to confirm facts before publishing sensitive information in the social media.

QUICK LINKS