5 Countries Where Women Earn More Than Men – And Men Are Shocked!

The concept of inequality between men and women has existed since time immemorial. While men run the world, women are expected to follow the rules set by them. This might not be the case everywhere, it still remains a norm across countries, cultures and ethnicities.

This gender-based discrimination can be seen in both subtle and blatant ways. One of the major talking points in the same issue is the pay gap that exists between the two genders. A number of reports have pointed out that men earn more than women on the same positions with similar levels of experience.

While this applies to almost 95% of the countries, there are a few countries that have managed to raise the gentle flag of gender-based equality in this field.

Let’s take a look at five such countries where women earn equal to or even more than men.

Switzerland

Switzerland is widely known as one of the most beautiful countries on earth. With its gorgeous mountains and lush greenery, it is possibly the most sought-after honeymoon destination for couples. However, this is not the only feature that Switzerland is known for.

Another area where the country stands out is its robust labour laws and emphasis on gender equality. Industries linked to finance, tech, and pharmaceuticals often provide opportunities where women take home more than men at the end of the month, or at the start of it.

Denmark

Another pleasing country located in Europe, Denmark offers long parental leave, progressive labor policies and flexible work arrangements. Women in Denmark can have a great professional career and a beautiful family life and they don’t need to maintain a delicate balance between the two. Healthcare, IT, management are the few fields where women earn more than men.

Lithuania

Lithuania seems to be a surprise entry in the list, but the country provides atmosphere where women thrive across fields. Often holding the leadership positions, women are paid higher than men in Lithuania.

Norway

Norway often leads the way in progressive ideas and beliefs. A country which is regularly placed among the top echelon in happiness index and offers zero corruption, it also supports women through an amazing work culture. Industries such as finance, tech, and government services provide better earning opportunities for women.

New Zealand

New Zealand is one of the unique countries in the world because its human population is lesser than the number of sheep in the country. However, owing to its culture where gender-based equality is a norm and feminist ideas are quite popular, women not only earn equal to men but at times, get paid more than what men manage.

So, if you are a woman who is tired of discrimination based on gender in the work place, you know where to go, right?

Also Read: Gen Z Women In Mumbai Are Freezing Their Eggs: The New Trend And What It Means