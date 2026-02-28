LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > After 19-Minute Viral MMS Controversy, Payal Gaming Returns To Spotlight After Meeting This Popular American YouTuber And Online Streamer; He Says…

After 19-Minute Viral MMS Controversy, Payal Gaming Returns To Spotlight After Meeting This Popular American YouTuber And Online Streamer; He Says…

After 19-min viral MMS controversy, Payal Gaming returns to spotlight after meeting IShowSpeed & MrBeast, who hilariously call her “PayPal.”

After 19-min viral MMS controversy, Payal Gaming returns to spotlight. (Photo: X)
After 19-min viral MMS controversy, Payal Gaming returns to spotlight. (Photo: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: February 28, 2026 19:59:40 IST

After 19-Minute Viral MMS Controversy, Payal Gaming Returns To Spotlight After Meeting This Popular American YouTuber And Online Streamer; He Says…

Indian gaming influencer Payal Dhare, better known as Payal Gaming, is back in the limelight after recently interacting with popular American YouTubers and streamers IShowSpeed and MrBeast.

This comes months after a 19-minute video, dubbed the “Payal Gaming Dubai leak,” went viral on social media. The video, which falsely claimed to feature Payal, was later revealed to be an AI-generated deepfake, and Payal publicly denounced it as a hoax.

In response to the controversy, Payal approached the Maharashtra Cyber Cell, emphasizing the emotional and reputational toll such videos can have. In January 2026, authorities tracked down the creator of the deepfake, Abhishek Jadhav, who apologized publicly for making and sharing the video. An FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act.

Recently, Payal Gaming joined a desktop live stream titled “DESKTOP STREAM FT. MRBEAST”, where she connected with IShowSpeed via video call. Known for his playful and chaotic style, IShowSpeed immediately greeted her with the nickname that had gone viral in 2023: “PayPal.” The fun continued as both IShowSpeed and MrBeast kept calling her “PayPal,” much to Payal’s amusement.

Clips of the interaction quickly spread across social media, with fans joking that she should temporarily rename her channel “PayPal Gaming.” Others appreciated the lighthearted, unscripted vibe of the cross-cultural exchange between the American creators and the Indian streamer. The video soon went viral, drawing widespread attention from gaming enthusiasts around the world.

This crossover proves that despite past controversies, Payal Gaming remains a major presence in the global gaming community. The moment not only highlighted her resilience but also showcased the entertaining and unpredictable nature of international gaming collaborations.

ALSO READ: 19 Minute 34 Second Viral MMS: Where Is The Couple After Their Video Broke The Internet? Everything You Should Know

First published on: Feb 28, 2026 7:56 PM IST
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ishowspeedMrBeastpayal gamingPayal Gaming deepfakePayal Gaming Viral MMSviral mmsviral mms latest

