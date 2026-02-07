LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Dalal Street opening Virat Kohli RCB Ghooskhor Pandat netherlands national cricket team vs pakistan national cricket team match scorecard bilateral-trade All India Breakdown bilateral-ties Iran oil Dalal Street opening Virat Kohli RCB Ghooskhor Pandat netherlands national cricket team vs pakistan national cricket team match scorecard bilateral-trade All India Breakdown bilateral-ties Iran oil Dalal Street opening Virat Kohli RCB Ghooskhor Pandat netherlands national cricket team vs pakistan national cricket team match scorecard bilateral-trade All India Breakdown bilateral-ties Iran oil Dalal Street opening Virat Kohli RCB Ghooskhor Pandat netherlands national cricket team vs pakistan national cricket team match scorecard bilateral-trade All India Breakdown bilateral-ties Iran oil
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Dalal Street opening Virat Kohli RCB Ghooskhor Pandat netherlands national cricket team vs pakistan national cricket team match scorecard bilateral-trade All India Breakdown bilateral-ties Iran oil Dalal Street opening Virat Kohli RCB Ghooskhor Pandat netherlands national cricket team vs pakistan national cricket team match scorecard bilateral-trade All India Breakdown bilateral-ties Iran oil Dalal Street opening Virat Kohli RCB Ghooskhor Pandat netherlands national cricket team vs pakistan national cricket team match scorecard bilateral-trade All India Breakdown bilateral-ties Iran oil Dalal Street opening Virat Kohli RCB Ghooskhor Pandat netherlands national cricket team vs pakistan national cricket team match scorecard bilateral-trade All India Breakdown bilateral-ties Iran oil
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > After Fatima Jatoi And Alina Amir MMS Leak, Another One-Minute Pakistani Video Goes Viral With Cousin: Everything You Need To Know

After Fatima Jatoi And Alina Amir MMS Leak, Another One-Minute Pakistani Video Goes Viral With Cousin: Everything You Need To Know

After the most popular scandals of Fatima Jatoi and Alina Amir, there has emerged a ‘one minute’ video that supposedly contains a young woman together with her cousin, which is rapidly spreading on the platforms such as X, and Telegram.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: February 7, 2026 12:25:27 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

After Fatima Jatoi And Alina Amir MMS Leak, Another One-Minute Pakistani Video Goes Viral With Cousin: Everything You Need To Know

Over the past few weeks, the Pakistani digital community has experienced a wave of privacy violations of influential individuals and personal lives of high-profile influencers, as well as that of regular people.

After Fatima Jatoi And Alina Amir MMS Leak, Another One-Minute Pakistani Video Goes Viral With Cousin: Everything You Need To Know

After the most popular scandals of Fatima Jatoi and Alina Amir, there has emerged a ‘one minute’ video that supposedly contains a young woman together with her cousin, which is rapidly spreading on the platforms such as X, and Telegram. Such revelations underscore an alarming case of revenge porn and unauthorized distribution, in  which personal information is used as a weapon to ruin reputations and receive easy clicks. The location of the mms is Mardan. The response among the broader population has been highly divided, although most users are victim blaming or seeking links, an increasing number of the Internet community are advocating for a higher degree of accountability among those who film and share such intimate experiences with the unaware victims.

After Fatima Jatoi And Alina Amir MMS Leak, Another One-Minute Pakistani Video Goes Viral With Cousin: Everything You Need To Know

In addition to the direct scandal, these leaks have given rise to a larger debate on the topic of digital ethics and the security of women on the internet. According to experts, a combination of blackmail and social media addiction helps to promote the culture of leaks. The legal system is unprepared to deliver digital crimes swiftly, so the psychological impact of the victims is enormous. It is also an effective warning to the user that he should be incredibly careful of his or her online footprint as well as a message to the society to stop blaming the victims but rather prosecute those who commit such privacy crimes.

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: Arohi Mim Viral 3-Minute 24 Second MMS Leak Scandal: Sparks Fresh Buzz With New Instagram Reel That Leaves Social Media Divided, Check Here

First published on: Feb 7, 2026 12:25 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Alina Amir viral MMSFatima Jatoi video linkNew Pakistani viral mms todayPakistani cousin video viral mmsPakistani cousin video viral mms linkViral MMS pakistanviral mms pakistan linkviral private mmsviral private mms pakistan

RELATED News

Happy Propose Day 2026 on February 8: Valentine’s Week Day 2 Romantic 50+ Wishes, Images, Messages, Quotes, WhatsApp Status, Proposal Ideas

Sofik SK Dustu Sonali MMS: Bengali Influencer Goes Viral Again As He Posts Fresh Instagram Reel After Private Video With Girlfriend Got Leaked

Happy Rose Day 2026 On February 7: Valentine’s Week Day 1 Messages, Wishes, WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Status and Telegram Quotes

Arohi Mim Viral 3-Minute 24 Second MMS Leak Scandal: Sparks Fresh Buzz With New Instagram Reel That Leaves Social Media Divided, Check Here

50+ Exciting Valentine’s Gift Ideas for Couples: Cute, Romantic And Affordable Options

LATEST NEWS

Questions over Chromebook procurement in Andhra Pradesh: GeM flags concerns, public loss feared

After Fatima Jatoi And Alina Amir MMS Leak, Another One-Minute Pakistani Video Goes Viral With Cousin: Everything You Need To Know

A High-Voltage Party Anthem Arrives: Zayed Khan and Ishaq Khan Unveil Their Electrifying Track Haseena Na Na Na

Major Railway Disruption: 88 Mumbai Local Trains To Be Suspended For 3 Months | Check Affected Routes And What Commuters Can Expect

Kennametal India Sustains Growth Momentum with Strong Q2 FY26 Performance

The Adani Group Outlines ₹70,000 Cr Investment Roadmap For Vidarbha

MFins Services Records Strong Growth in Solar and EV Charging Business, Expands Pan-India Footprint

Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G To Debut Soon In India With Triple Camera Setup, 7,750mAh Battery And MediaTek Chipset, Launching On…

Dow Jones Hits A Record 50,000, Trump Takes Credit: How Wall Street’s Milestone Could Impact Indian Markets on Monday?

EU Chambers Tourism Conclave in Mumbai: Vijayta Raheja Says India Leads Globally

After Fatima Jatoi And Alina Amir MMS Leak, Another One-Minute Pakistani Video Goes Viral With Cousin: Everything You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

After Fatima Jatoi And Alina Amir MMS Leak, Another One-Minute Pakistani Video Goes Viral With Cousin: Everything You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

After Fatima Jatoi And Alina Amir MMS Leak, Another One-Minute Pakistani Video Goes Viral With Cousin: Everything You Need To Know
After Fatima Jatoi And Alina Amir MMS Leak, Another One-Minute Pakistani Video Goes Viral With Cousin: Everything You Need To Know
After Fatima Jatoi And Alina Amir MMS Leak, Another One-Minute Pakistani Video Goes Viral With Cousin: Everything You Need To Know
After Fatima Jatoi And Alina Amir MMS Leak, Another One-Minute Pakistani Video Goes Viral With Cousin: Everything You Need To Know

QUICK LINKS