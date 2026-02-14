‘Bhakti Has No Religion’: UP Muslim Woman In Burqa, ‘Laal Tilak,’ Undertakes Kanwar Yatra Ahead Of Maha Shivratri; Internet Reacts As Video Goes Viral | Watch

A video showing a Muslim woman in a burqa with a ‘laal tilak’ undertaking the Kanwar Yatra ahead of Maha Shivratri has sparked widespread discussion on social media.

The woman, identified as Tamanna Malik from Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district, is seen carrying the Kanwar after collecting Ganga jal from Har Ki Pauri.

Identified in viral clips as Tamanna Malik, the woman is seen wearing a burqa and a ‘laal tilak’ while carrying the sacred Kanwar on her shoulders. She reportedly collected Ganga jal from Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar and began a 171-kilometre journey on foot back to her village.

She plans to perform jalabhishek of Lord Shiva on Maha Shivratri.

Walking 171 KM With Husband

According to details circulating on social media, Tamanna undertook the pilgrimage alongside her husband, Aman Tyagi. The couple reportedly married around three-and-a-half years ago in the Asmoli police station area of Sambhal.

Some posts claim she is also known as Tulsi after marriage. However, she continues to be widely identified as Tamanna Malik in viral videos.

As she passed through towns such as Amroha and Nurpur, locals gathered to witness the yatra. Visuals show people showering flower petals, placing garlands around her neck, and chanting “Bol Bam” as she walks forward carrying the Kanwar. In one clip, she can also be heard chanting “Bam Bam Bhole.”

Police personnel are reportedly accompanying the procession, considering the sensitivity surrounding the issue.

Internet Says ‘Bhakti Has No Religion’

The visuals have sparked intense reactions online. A widely shared comment read, “Dhah gayi mazhab ki deewar! Muslim mahila ne pati ke saath uthai kanwar, ab 171 KM ka safar tay kar karengi jalabhishek.”

Many social media users described the act as a symbol of interfaith harmony. “Bhakti has no religion,” several users wrote, praising the couple for devotion beyond religious boundaries.

However, some posts also claimed that she has faced criticism from members of her own community. Despite this, the videos show her continuing the pilgrimage with determination.

What Is Kanwar Yatra?

The Kanwar Yatra is traditionally undertaken by devotees of Lord Shiva who collect holy Ganga water and carry it across long distances to offer at Shiva temples, especially during the Shravan month and on Maha Shivratri.

Tamanna’s participation dressed in a burqa while chanting devotional slogans has added a fresh dimension to conversations around faith, identity, and interfaith relationships in India.

Whether viewed as a personal spiritual journey or a broader message of unity, the viral video has undeniably struck a chord across social media platforms.

