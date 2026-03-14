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Home > Offbeat > Daring Robbery Under A Minute: Crew Steals $1.7 Million In Jewelry From Indian-American Family’s California Store, Watch Viral Video

Daring Robbery Under A Minute: Crew Steals $1.7 Million In Jewelry From Indian-American Family’s California Store, Watch Viral Video

The investigators also disclosed that a grey Honda car was used to ram on the front of the store to break inside. In the robbery, one of the suspects is said to have drawn his gun redirecting the security guard at the store and the other tied him down and got him on the ground, making the group to loot the store without any fight.

(Photo: X)
(Photo: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: March 14, 2026 10:19:34 IST

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Daring Robbery Under A Minute: Crew Steals $1.7 Million In Jewelry From Indian-American Family’s California Store, Watch Viral Video

Surveillance footage of a large group of masked men robbing a jewellery store in Fremont has become viral on social media. The video, which was made public by the department of justice, United States, depicts a mob like takeover of a business owned by an Indian-American family, Kumar Jewelers. In the video, one can see dozens of suspects in hoodies and masks storm the store and get priceless items in display cases. The robbery that occurred on June 18, 2025, demonstrates how the group worked expeditiously and in unison wherein they broke glass counters and stuffed jewellery in backpacks and fled the location.

Daring Robbery Under A Minute: Crew Steals $1.7 Million In Jewelry From Indian-American Family’s California Store, Watch Viral Video

According to the authorities, the suspects broke into the display cases using hammers, picks and other tools to steal valuables at a phenomenal rate. It is reported that the gang cleared almost 75-80 percent of the inventory in the store by less than a minute as they lost about $1.7 million.



Upon gathering the jewellery, the culprits then hurriedly came out, entered on-call cars and escaped. After the accident, four residents of the Bay Area were charged by a federal grand jury with the robbery. The indicted ones are Afatupetaiki Faasisila of San Bruno, Jose Herrada-Aragon and Andres Palestino of Concord and Tom Parker Donegan of Fairfield. Prosecutors indicated that the accused had a maximum of 20 years in prison, and a fine of $250,000, should be convicted. The viral footage has raised a lot of responses on the internet, as most users have been astonished by the magnitude and pace of the robbery and how such a huge amount of people could plan and execute the heist in such a short period. The case is still being investigated by the authorities since the footage is spreading like wildfire on social media.

Also Read: LPG Cylinder Crisis Sparks Meme Fest On Social Media: Netizens Say, ‘Sunaar Ki Dukaan Pe Milega’, Induction Stove Steals The Limelight

First published on: Mar 14, 2026 10:19 AM IST
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Tags: California Jewelry Store HeistCalifornia Smash And Grab RobberyFremont Jewelry Store Robberyhome-hero-pos-10Indian-American Family Jewelry Store RobberyKumar Jewelers Fremont Robbery

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Daring Robbery Under A Minute: Crew Steals $1.7 Million In Jewelry From Indian-American Family’s California Store, Watch Viral Video

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Daring Robbery Under A Minute: Crew Steals $1.7 Million In Jewelry From Indian-American Family’s California Store, Watch Viral Video

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Daring Robbery Under A Minute: Crew Steals $1.7 Million In Jewelry From Indian-American Family’s California Store, Watch Viral Video
Daring Robbery Under A Minute: Crew Steals $1.7 Million In Jewelry From Indian-American Family’s California Store, Watch Viral Video
Daring Robbery Under A Minute: Crew Steals $1.7 Million In Jewelry From Indian-American Family’s California Store, Watch Viral Video
Daring Robbery Under A Minute: Crew Steals $1.7 Million In Jewelry From Indian-American Family’s California Store, Watch Viral Video

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