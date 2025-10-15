LIVE TV
Dhanteras 2025: Which Colors to Avoid Wearing for Good Luck

Dhanteras 2025: Which Colors to Avoid Wearing for Good Luck

On Dhanteras 2025, avoid wearing black, grey, dark brown, and dark blue for good luck. Wear bright colors like red, yellow, white, and gold to attract prosperity and positive energy.

Dhanteras 2025: Which Colors to Avoid Wearing for Good Luck

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: October 15, 2025 14:56:34 IST

Dhanteras 2025: Which Colors to Avoid Wearing for Good Luck

Dhanteras is a major religious festival celebrated throughout India with joy and reverence. It marks the start of the annual Diwali celebration, which brings hope, wealth, and prosperity to millions of homes. The color of the clothes that a person wears on the day is significant. Good colors bring good fortunes and good energy, while bad colors bring bad energy.

Why Colors have Importance on Dhanteras

In Hindu culture, dress color matters not just as a trend, but it has its own spiritual meaning. Some colors bring happiness, success and wealth, while some colors invite bad luck and sadness. Dhanteras is unique because the color we wear is especially worn to honor Goddess Lakshmi, or the Goddess of Wealth.

Instead of Black & Grey on Dhanteras

Some colors are not worn, and typically black and gray are color choices that are avoided. In Indian culture, black is also often linked with negativity, mourning, and misfortune. Therefore, it is thought of as unlucky to wear black clothing on Dhanteras as it is thought to prevent good luck and to bring on misfortune and despair. In fact, you may not want to wear black clothing.

Grey often symbolizes confusion. If you wear grey, the festival spirit is weakened; wearing grey is also thought to be inauspicious for Dhanteras celebrations.  

Avoid Dark Brown and Dark Blue

These colors are viewed as heavy and dull in general, which can bring a sense of heaviness on the bright festival day of Dhanteras and block lighter energy. Instead, wear bright, joyous colors.

Colors to Wear on Dhanteras

It is suggested to wear red, yellow, orange, white, and gold, which suggest purity, wealth, energy and positive vibes. Red and yellow relate to good fortune and divine blessings.

Tips for Choosing Colors on Dhanteras

  • Choose bright and lively colors that will lift your mood.
  • For women, traditional sarees or dresses in auspicious colors are suitable attire.
  • Men may wear kurtas or sherwanis in red, white, cream, etc.
  • Try to avoid black, gray, or similar colors as they can ruin the energy of brighter colors, when mixed together.

Disclaimer: The information provided about Dhanteras 2025 colors is based on traditional beliefs and cultural practices. Individual preferences or regional customs may vary; use discretion when applying these suggestions.

First published on: Oct 15, 2025 2:56 PM IST
Dhanteras 2025: Which Colors to Avoid Wearing for Good Luck

Dhanteras 2025: Which Colors to Avoid Wearing for Good Luck

Dhanteras 2025: Which Colors to Avoid Wearing for Good Luck
Dhanteras 2025: Which Colors to Avoid Wearing for Good Luck
Dhanteras 2025: Which Colors to Avoid Wearing for Good Luck
Dhanteras 2025: Which Colors to Avoid Wearing for Good Luck
QUICK LINKS