Dhanteras vs Dhantrayodashi 2025: Everything You Need to Know About the Festival

Dhanteras vs Dhantrayodashi 2025: Everything You Need to Know About the Festival

Dhanteras (also called Dhantrayodashi) is celebrated on October 18, 2025, marking the start of Diwali. It honors Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Dhanvantari, focusing on wealth and health through prayer, rituals, and festive buying.

Dhanteras vs Dhantrayodashi 2025: Everything You Need to Know About the Festival

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: October 15, 2025 15:37:13 IST

Dhanteras vs Dhantrayodashi 2025: Everything You Need to Know About the Festival

Dhanteras, or Dhantrayodashi, is the first day of the five-day Diwali Festival. Dhanteras falls on October 18th in 2025. Dhanteras is a festive and holy occasion in India about health, wealth, and prosperity. 

What is Dhanteras or Dhantrayodashi? 

Dhanteras or Dhantrayodashi (13th (trayodashi) lunar day in Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) of the vegetative month of Ashwin or month of Katika (as per Vedic tradition). The devotees worship the Goddess of Wealth and Prosperity, Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Dhanvantari, God of Ayurveda and health.

Meaning of the Festival 

Dhanteras is an indication of the pending arrival of Goddess Lakshmi from the ocean during the Samudra Manthan (churning of the ocean) along with Lord Dhanvantari holding the pot of amrita (nectar of immortality) for health and longevity for the pious worshippers in anticipating the prosperity wealth Goddess Lakshmi will bring to their household.

Observations and Celebrations 

On Dhanteras, it is customary for worshippers to do Lakshmi Puja in the evening for worshippers along with Kuber Puja if applicable, and there are diyas (earthen lamps) cleaned and beautified homes with rangoli styled patterns, decorations with lights etc to welcoming Goddess Lakshmi into their homes in prosperity. 

There are also special prayers to Lord Kubera, who is the god of wealth. It is a day of family gatherings with sweets for everyone, and spiritual attachments with family and friends.

Why are there Two Names?

“Dhanteras” places emphasis on the wealth aspect of the day. Dhan means “wealth” in Sanskrit and “teras” means 13th day of the lunar calendar. Another name for Dhanteras is Dhantrayodashi, which is an ancient term for the day, denoting a literal 13th tithi/lunar day.  Both terms co-exist to reference the same important festival day.

When To Puja in 2025?

In 2025, the best time to perform the Dhanteras Puja is between 7:15 PM till 8:19 PM on October 18, 2025 during the auspicious Pradosh Kaal (early evening) timing and it will bring blessings of Goddess Lakshmi for wealth and health.

Dhanteras (Dhantrayodashi) is a great holiday of worships for financial prosperity and good health. It is the first holiday of Diwali and generally means everyone begin preparing and ushering in positive energy – wealth and health – into their lives.

Disclaimer: The details about Dhanteras and Dhantrayodashi 2025 are based on traditional beliefs, cultural interpretations, and astrological references. Dates, rituals, and customs may vary regionally; verify locally before observance.

