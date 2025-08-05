Home > Offbeat > Dirty Secrets In the Sky: Himalayas’ Toxic Cloud Crisis, What Is The Cause?

The Himalayas are under the spotlight yet again for not-so-picturesque reasons! According to the latest study, toxic metals are seeping into the clouds, with cadmium and chromium posing a threat to human lives and ecosystems. Forget rainwater purity, pollution has infiltrated the mountains in a downpour and health scandals are just waiting to be raised!

Himalayas’ Clouds Turn Toxic
Himalayas’ Clouds Turn Toxic

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 5, 2025 04:17:23 IST

The once-hallowed mountains have changed clouds carrying pure water into carriers of bad heavy metals, endangering health and the environment. A new health threat from these very mountains puts a question mark on their pristine status.

Toxic Metals in the Skies

A recent study by the Bose Institute published in Science Advances on August 4, 2025, recorded alarmingly high concentrations of cadmium, copper, zinc, and chromium in non-precipitating clouds over the Eastern Himalayas and Western Ghats. Among these, Eastern Himalayas showed 1.5 times higher levels of pollution than Western Ghats, with a silver lining that the Mahabaleshwar clouds contained 2 times the concentration of metals than in Darjeeling.

 Roads are perhaps one of the major sources of pollution of the lowlands, and these heavy metals come from upwards by cloud movement from vanishingly polluted lowlands to higher grounds, thus posing a hazard to human health and to the already fragile ecosystem.

Health Impact Especially to Children

The very study mentions that health that has been called into question is mainly for children, as they are at a 30% greater risk than adults from this toxic metals. Carcinogenic risk increases through the inhalation of the cloud water with dissolved chromium, whereas non-carcinogenic diseases are attributed to cadmium, copper, and zinc.

These metal compounds are introduced into the human system through inhalation, contact, and consuming contaminated rainwater, which goes on to create complications such as cancer, developmental disorders, and organ damage. 

Environmental and Cultural Implications

The contamination of Himalayan clouds shatters the myth of “clean” mountain rain, affecting ecosystems and communities reliant on glacial river systems. Most Indian states depend on tourism, which makes areas such as Darjeeling and Mahabaleshwar congested anyway with traffic and waste.

However, this research compares less polluted areas in India with heavily polluted regions in China or the USA, while highlighting a need for strict emission controls at certain environment-sensitive sites. Implications of this research open a totally new window in terms of atmospheric pollution, requiring action towards the preservation of environmental and cultural integrity of the Himalayas.

