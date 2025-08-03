Home > Offbeat > Is Immortality On Sale? Freeze Your Body Now For Two Crores, German Firm Will Revive It Later!

Is this even real? German company is offering eternal life or the chance of it at the price of Rs 2 crore! After death, they will freeze your body with the promise of revival when science catches up. The most curious question associated with this place is that no one has been successfully revived until this moment. Will it be possible?

German Firm’s Rs 2 Crore Cryptopreservation
Imagine spending Rs 2 crore to freeze your dead body under the belief that new technology will revive you someday. Tomorrow Bio, based in Berlin, is the company that is making this science-fictional dream true by offering cryopreservation services exactly for preserving bodies or brains with the option of reviving the either or both later in time. Here is an extensive dive into this bold venture.

The Science of Cryopreservation

Tomorrow Bio’s idea is literally to cool bodies with liquid nitrogen to  98°C, replacing the blood with cryoprotectants in order to prevent damage from ice crystal formation. Under these conditions, called biostasis, biological processes are suspended indefinitely.

The company, founded by former cancer researcher Dr. Emil Kendziorra, runs ambulances in Berlin, Amsterdam and Zurich so that they can begin the process of preservation right after legally instituting death. Nearly 650 people have already taken the plunge, including six humans and five preserved pets, all hoping for a resuscitation from the dead, one day accomplished through nanotechnology or regenerative medicine. 

What Is The Cost of Immortality

Full-body cryopreservation with Tomorrow Bio will involve an investment of Rs 1.74 crore or Rs 67.2 lakh if what one prefers is just for the brain. The entire deal includes a dedicated standby team for 24 X 7 and a 10-day cooling time in the steel dewar from a facility in Switzerland.

The cost reflects the many logistics entailed from rapid cooling to long-term storage. But there is no guarantee that an individual might be revived; hence this sounds a gamble for those wealthy enough to hold the optimism that medicine would ever advance enough to be able to bring them back to life.

Is this hope or false promise? With skeptics questioning whether memories and identities can be restored, supporters see it as one opportunity to avoid mortality. Tomorrow Bio envisions a world where life duration is a choice, and not a limit. The company intends to extend its facility to the United States by 2025.

Also Read: Ohio Couple Welcomes ‘World’s Oldest Baby’ From Embryo Frozen Since 1994: If You Can’t Feel Her…

