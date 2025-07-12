Dolly Chaiwala Is Looking For ‘Real People With Real Passion’ To Run His Franchise Outlets Across India

Nagpur’s viral tea vendor, Dolly Chaiwala, is taking his iconic tea brand across India, announcing a franchise model to expand his “Dolly Ki Tapri.”

He plans to expand his viral tea stall and invites “real people with real passion” to join his venture, offering a chance to bring his unique chai experience to every corner of the country. The franchise rollout announced on social media, has sparked buzz among netizens.

Franchise Models for Diverse Markets

Dolly Chaiwala’s franchise options cater to varied investment capacities, making the opportunity accessible to a wide range of entrepreneurs.

Dolly made this announcement on his official instagram handle, @dolly_ki_tapri_nagpur and confirmed his masterplan to expand his ‘Chai ki Tapri’ all over India.

The models include street stalls, priced between ₹4.5-6 lakh, stores at ₹20-22 lakh, and flagship cafés ranging from ₹39-43 lakh. Each format aims to replicate the authentic Dolly Ki Tapri experience, blending traditional chai-making with Dolly’s signature flair.

Dolly’s rise to fame began with his viral videos from the tea stall, earning him a massive online following. His stall in Nagpur’s Civil Lines is the hotspot and now, Dolly aims to capitalize on this popularity.

Netizens Mixed Reactions To The Announcement

However netizens have raised the concern of overpriced tea and humorously mocked Dolly and his Chai business.

A user commented “Ab ghodo ke race m gadha bhe dodenge kya,” mocking Dolly for his baseless business plan. Even though a few of them are celebrating his success, most of them are noting that their degrees are useless now by posting comments like, “Education bhad me jay chay becho (laughing emoji) dhaka dhak” and “Education is scam in India.”

Despite this, the franchise announcement has generated significant buzz, with potential investors eager to join the chai revolution. Dolly’s team is reportedly working to ensure the execution of the franchises.

