Family Tracks Missing Grandmother Through Necklace’s Hidden GPS In Mumbai; What Are These Devices, Their Cost And Availability

Elderly Woman Goes Missing In Mumbai: A 79-year-old woman who went missing during her routine evening walk in south Mumbai was located within a few hours after her grandson tracked a GPS device concealed in her necklace, officials confirmed. The woman, identified as Saira Bi Tajuddin Mulla, had stepped out on December 3 when she was reportedly hit by a two-wheeler near Sewree. The bystanders rushed her to KEM Hospital, where she was admitted for treatment as no identification or family contact was available at the time.

Grandson Activates Tracker

When Mulla failed to return home, her family became worried. Her grandson, Mohammed Wasim Ayub Mulla, then switched on the hidden GPS tracker he had secretly installed in her necklace as a precaution. The device indicated her location at KEM Hospital in Parel, roughly 5 km from the accident site, enabling the family to reach the hospital quickly.

After initial treatment, the family shifted her to JJ Hospital when doctors detected a head injury. Officials said she is currently stable and responding to treatment. Wasim, who works at a private firm in Nallasopara, told authorities he had fitted the device to ensure his grandmother’s safety during her regular walks.

What Are GPS-Enabled Necklace Trackers

A necklace GPS tracker is a small electronic device embedded inside a pendant or charm that you wear like regular jewelry. Because it’s wearable, it’s easy to carry especially useful for elderly people, children, or anyone who may wander off or get lost. These devices use a combination of GPS (satellite positioning), cell-tower based LBS (Location Based Services), and sometimes Wi-Fi positioning to determine the wearer’s location, both outdoors and, sometimes, indoors (though indoors accuracy can drop).

Most necklace trackers offer real-time tracking via a companion mobile app or web portal. Family members or caregivers can check the person’s current location on their phone, helpful in emergencies or if the wearer is lost.

Cost And Availability Of These Necklace Trackers In India

Necklace GPS trackers vary in price depending on features such as SOS button, real-time tracking, battery backup, indoor/outdoor accuracy, and build quality.

Basic pendants start around ₹3,000–₹4,000, useful for basic tracking. Mid-range and widely sold models for elderly/children tend to cost ₹6,000–₹10,000. Higher-end, feature-rich options, with SOS, geo-fencing, voice communication, multi-mode positioning, may cost ₹10,000–₹15,000+.

