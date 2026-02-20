From Shivam Sahu’s 13 Minute 14 Second To Angel Nuzhat’s 12-Minute Viral MMS: Why Is The Internet Buzzing? Here’s What We Know So Far

Viral MMS: Social media platforms have recently been flooded with discussions around two alleged viral MMS clips, one linked to Shivam Sahu, reportedly 13 minutes and 14 seconds long, and another associated with Angel Nuzhat, said to be 12 minutes in duration. The videos have triggered widespread curiosity, online debates, and intense speculation, making them trend across multiple platforms.

However, amid the buzz, several questions remain unanswered.

From Shivam Sahu’s 13 Minute 14 Second To Angel Nuzhat’s 12-Minute Viral MMS: What Sparked The Viral Trend?

The controversy appears to have started after short snippets and claims about the videos began circulating on messaging apps and social media. Hashtags connected to the names quickly gained traction, pushing the topic into trending sections.

Many users are searching for details about the authenticity of the clips, their origin, and whether any official complaint or investigation has been initiated. So far, there has been no verified confirmation from authorities regarding the full context of the alleged videos.

Experts caution that viral content spreads rapidly online, often without proper verification. In many such cases, misinformation, morphed clips, or misleading captions amplify public interest before facts are established.

Concerns Over Privacy And Legal Implications

The incident has once again highlighted concerns around digital privacy, consent, and the circulation of private content. Sharing or forwarding explicit or personal material without consent can attract serious legal consequences under India’s IT laws and criminal provisions.

Cyber law experts stress that individuals should refrain from searching, sharing, or distributing unverified MMS content, as doing so may not only harm those involved but also expose users to legal action.

What We Know So Far About These Viral MMS

Recently, in a disturbing case from Rewa, police have arrested Shivam Sahu for allegedly recording and uploading a 13 minute 14 second obscene video of his wife on an adult website, while also pressuring her family over dowry demands.

The accused has been sent to judicial custody as authorities investigate multiple serious charges, including cybercrime, dowry harassment and criminal intimidation.

On the other hand, 12 minute video of a woman named Angel Nuzhat drinking a soda beverage with a so called MMS has been released on the Internet is viral and has been spreading across the social networks and search engines. The posts and headlines are going to give us dramatic footage and demand users to use clicks in order to watch the clip.

Nevertheless, so far there is no evidence other than credible that there is any such video, and various fact-check articles prove that the trend is misinformation.

