Ramadan 2026: When Is First Roza In India? Check Date, City-Wise Sehri And Iftar Timings In Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad And Other Major Cities

Ramadan 2026: As the holy month of Ramadan 2026 approaches, Muslims across India are preparing for a month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual reflection. This year, the first Roza will be observed on Thursday, February 19, 2026, following the sighting of the crescent moon in the country.

Start Of Ramadan 2026 Across India

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, is one of the five pillars of Islam. It is marked by daily fasting from dawn to sunset, during which Muslims refrain from eating, drinking, smoking, and other worldly indulgences. The fast is a time for self-discipline, charity, and devotion, culminating in the festival of Eid-al-Fitr.

While countries in the Gulf region, including Saudi Arabia, begin Ramadan on February 18, 2026, India observes the start a day later due to local moon sighting practices. The announcement of the first Roza is traditionally made by mosques through the adhan (call to prayer), confirming the commencement of the sacred month.

Ramadan 2026: Sehri And Iftar Timings In Major Indian Cities

Fasting during Ramadan involves two key meals: Sehri, the pre-dawn meal before the fast begins, and Iftar, the evening meal to break the fast at sunset. The timings of these meals vary by city and change slightly each day as the sun rises and sets at different times.

In New Delhi, the first day of fasting will see Sehri at approximately 5:36 AM and Iftar at 6:15 PM. Throughout the month, these timings gradually shift, reflecting the changing daylight hours.

In Mumbai, the day will start with Sehri at 5:46 AM and conclude with Iftar at 6:39 PM. Similarly, Hyderabad will have Sehri at 5:27 AM and Iftar at 6:20 PM on the first day. The daily schedule for Sehri and Iftar adjusts progressively throughout the month, requiring devotees to plan accordingly for each day of fasting.

Significance Of Ramadan

Ramadan is not only a period of abstaining from food and drink but also a time to increase spiritual devotion and acts of charity. Muslims engage in extended prayers, reading of the Quran, and reflection on their personal conduct. Fasting instills self-discipline and empathy for the less fortunate, strengthening the sense of community and faith.

The month typically lasts 29 to 30 days, ending with the celebration of Eid-al-Fitr, a festival that marks the conclusion of fasting and is observed with feasts, prayers, and social gatherings. In 2026, Eid is expected in late March, bringing Ramadan to a close across India.

