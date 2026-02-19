LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
babar azam Epstein files breaking-news 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump AI infrastructure bangladesh bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni AI innovation AI for businesses AI Summit 2026 Afghanistan women rights babar azam Epstein files breaking-news 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump AI infrastructure bangladesh bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni AI innovation AI for businesses AI Summit 2026 Afghanistan women rights babar azam Epstein files breaking-news 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump AI infrastructure bangladesh bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni AI innovation AI for businesses AI Summit 2026 Afghanistan women rights babar azam Epstein files breaking-news 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump AI infrastructure bangladesh bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni AI innovation AI for businesses AI Summit 2026 Afghanistan women rights
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
babar azam Epstein files breaking-news 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump AI infrastructure bangladesh bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni AI innovation AI for businesses AI Summit 2026 Afghanistan women rights babar azam Epstein files breaking-news 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump AI infrastructure bangladesh bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni AI innovation AI for businesses AI Summit 2026 Afghanistan women rights babar azam Epstein files breaking-news 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump AI infrastructure bangladesh bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni AI innovation AI for businesses AI Summit 2026 Afghanistan women rights babar azam Epstein files breaking-news 14-year-old girl pregnant donald trump AI infrastructure bangladesh bengaluru insurrection ms dhoni AI innovation AI for businesses AI Summit 2026 Afghanistan women rights
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > Ramadan 2026: When Is First Roza In India? Check Date, City-Wise Sehri And Iftar Timings In Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad And Other Major Cities

Ramadan 2026: When Is First Roza In India? Check Date, City-Wise Sehri And Iftar Timings In Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad And Other Major Cities

Ramadan 2026: As the holy month of Ramadan 2026 approaches, Muslims across India are preparing for a month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual reflection. This year, the first Roza will be observed on Thursday, February 19, 2026, following the sighting of the crescent moon in the country.

Ramadan 2026: When Is First Roza In India? Check Date, City-Wise Sehri And Iftar Timings In Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad And Other Major Cities (Pic Credits: Facebook)
Ramadan 2026: When Is First Roza In India? Check Date, City-Wise Sehri And Iftar Timings In Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad And Other Major Cities (Pic Credits: Facebook)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: February 19, 2026 16:26:03 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ramadan 2026: When Is First Roza In India? Check Date, City-Wise Sehri And Iftar Timings In Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad And Other Major Cities

Ramadan 2026: As the holy month of Ramadan 2026 approaches, Muslims across India are preparing for a month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual reflection. This year, the first Roza will be observed on Thursday, February 19, 2026, following the sighting of the crescent moon in the country.

Start Of Ramadan 2026 Across India

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, is one of the five pillars of Islam. It is marked by daily fasting from dawn to sunset, during which Muslims refrain from eating, drinking, smoking, and other worldly indulgences. The fast is a time for self-discipline, charity, and devotion, culminating in the festival of Eid-al-Fitr.

While countries in the Gulf region, including Saudi Arabia, begin Ramadan on February 18, 2026, India observes the start a day later due to local moon sighting practices. The announcement of the first Roza is traditionally made by mosques through the adhan (call to prayer), confirming the commencement of the sacred month.

You Might Be Interested In

Ramadan 2026: Sehri And Iftar Timings In Major Indian Cities

Fasting during Ramadan involves two key meals: Sehri, the pre-dawn meal before the fast begins, and Iftar, the evening meal to break the fast at sunset. The timings of these meals vary by city and change slightly each day as the sun rises and sets at different times.

In New Delhi, the first day of fasting will see Sehri at approximately 5:36 AM and Iftar at 6:15 PM. Throughout the month, these timings gradually shift, reflecting the changing daylight hours.

In Mumbai, the day will start with Sehri at 5:46 AM and conclude with Iftar at 6:39 PM. Similarly, Hyderabad will have Sehri at 5:27 AM and Iftar at 6:20 PM on the first day. The daily schedule for Sehri and Iftar adjusts progressively throughout the month, requiring devotees to plan accordingly for each day of fasting.

Significance Of Ramadan

Ramadan is not only a period of abstaining from food and drink but also a time to increase spiritual devotion and acts of charity. Muslims engage in extended prayers, reading of the Quran, and reflection on their personal conduct. Fasting instills self-discipline and empathy for the less fortunate, strengthening the sense of community and faith.

The month typically lasts 29 to 30 days, ending with the celebration of Eid-al-Fitr, a festival that marks the conclusion of fasting and is observed with feasts, prayers, and social gatherings. In 2026, Eid is expected in late March, bringing Ramadan to a close across India.

ALSO READ: Phulera Dooj 2026 Date & Timings: Sacred Rituals, Spiritual Significance And Why Today Is Auspicious For Weddings

First published on: Feb 19, 2026 4:26 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Happy Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2026 Wishes, Greetings, Whatsapp Messages, Status In Hindi, Marathi And English

After Angel Nuzhat 12-Minute Viral MMS, Why Is Everyone Searching For Sara Baloch Pakistan Clip?

Ramazan 2026 Begins in India: Mosques Across India Flooded With Devotees For First Night Of Taraweeh As Crescent Sighted In Various Regions

Ramadan 2026 Start Date: Will India Begin Fasting On Feb 19? Check Sehri And Iftar Times For Major Cities

After 19-Minute 34-Second Viral MMS, Angel Nuzhat 12-Minute Leaked Obscene Video Sparks Uproar In Bangladesh? — Here’s What We Know

LATEST NEWS

‘No One Was Better Than Us’: Former Pakistan Cricketer Reveals Dressing Room Arrogance After Win vs India In T20 World Cup 2021

‘The Kerala Story 2’ Controversy Deepens: BJP’s Rajeev Chandrasekhar Fires Back at Pinarayi Vijayan’s ‘Hate-Mongering’ Charge

Ramadan 2026: When Is First Roza In India? Check Date, City-Wise Sehri And Iftar Timings In Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad And Other Major Cities

AFG vs CAN Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Afghanistan vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026 Match Live

5 Real Estate Titans Transforming Dubai’s Skyline

Vande Bharat Passenger Raises Food Safety Concern Over Heated Sealed ‘Phulka’ Packets; Questions If ‘Plastic Is Microwave-Safe’ – Here’s What IRCTC Said | Watch

TS Inter Hall Ticket 2026 Out For 2nd Year Students, Here’s How To Download Admit Card, Direct Link Here

Irfan Pathan Mocks Sahibzada Farhan’s T20 World Cup Century vs Namibia, Says “Kamaal Hai”

Why The Stock Market Was Down Today? Rising Oil Prices And Geopolitical Tensions Trigger Sharp Drop In Sensex And Nifty

Were Two Foreign Girls Involved In Fetish And Rough Sex Buried At Epstein’s 7600-Acre Zorro Ranch? New Mexico Investigates Chilling Accusations As Claims Of Secret Burials Surface

Ramadan 2026: When Is First Roza In India? Check Date, City-Wise Sehri And Iftar Timings In Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad And Other Major Cities

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ramadan 2026: When Is First Roza In India? Check Date, City-Wise Sehri And Iftar Timings In Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad And Other Major Cities

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ramadan 2026: When Is First Roza In India? Check Date, City-Wise Sehri And Iftar Timings In Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad And Other Major Cities
Ramadan 2026: When Is First Roza In India? Check Date, City-Wise Sehri And Iftar Timings In Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad And Other Major Cities
Ramadan 2026: When Is First Roza In India? Check Date, City-Wise Sehri And Iftar Timings In Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad And Other Major Cities
Ramadan 2026: When Is First Roza In India? Check Date, City-Wise Sehri And Iftar Timings In Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad And Other Major Cities

QUICK LINKS