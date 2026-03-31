Full Moon April 2026 Peaks: When, Where And How To See The Pink Moon At Its Brightest This Spring

Full Moon April 2026: The first full moon of spring, known as the April 2026 Pink Moon, is set to rise on April 1–2, offering stargazers a spectacular celestial display. Named after the North American wildflower Phlox, which blooms during this season, the Pink Moon does not appear pink but may show a faint orange hue as it rises near the horizon, thanks to the filtering of sunlight through Earth’s thicker atmospheric layers.

Full Moon April 2026: When and Where to Watch

According to NASA, the Pink Moon will reach its peak at 10:12 p.m. EDT (02:11 UTC on April 2) and will remain visible all night, rising in the east at sunset and setting in the west at sunrise. In New York, the moon rises around 7:15 p.m. EDT, while in Los Angeles, moon-rise is expected at 7:13 p.m. PDT. For the best viewing experience, experts recommend locations with minimal light pollution, such as open fields, quiet coastlines, or elevated spots with a clear view of the horizon.

While the naked eye is enough to enjoy the full moon, binoculars or a small telescope can reveal craters and surface details, enhancing the experience. Observers are also advised to look toward the constellation Virgo, where the Pink Moon will be most visible.

Full Moon April 2026: Origins of the Pink Moon Name

The April full moon is traditionally called the Pink Moon, not because of its color, but in reference to the seasonal bloom of creeping phlox (moss pink). In Christian tradition, it is also known as the Paschal Moon, which determines the date of Western Easter—falling on April 5, 2026, this year. The ecclesiastical equinox is fixed on March 21, making the first full moon afterward the Paschal Moon, a key factor in calculating Easter.

Full Moon April 2026: A Rare Celestial Coincidence: Artemis II

For observers in Florida and southern Georgia, there may be an extra treat: NASA’s Artemis II mission, the first crewed moon mission in decades, could launch around the same time the Pink Moon reaches peak brightness. This creates a unique opportunity to see a rocket heading toward the moon as the full moon rises. Outside these regions, however, sightings of Artemis II will likely be limited.

Full Moon April 2026: Best Tips for Viewing the April 2026 Pink Moon

Timing: Peak fullness occurs around midnight, but viewing is excellent shortly after moon-rise.

Location: Seek out areas with low light pollution, clear horizons, or elevated spots.

Equipment: Naked eyes are enough, but binoculars or small telescopes enhance the view.

Direction: Look toward the east at sunset for moon-rise or toward Virgo for optimal visibility.

The April 2026 Pink Moon is more than a visual spectacle it symbolizes growth, fresh starts, and spiritual reflection, making it a perfect moment to connect with nature and set new goals this spring.

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