Happy Gudi Padwa 2026: Check Out Top Wishes, Quotes, Status, Captions And Greetings To Share With Friends And Family

Gudipadwa Wishes: Gudi Padwa, which marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year, is being celebrated on March 19 this year with traditional fervour across parts of India. The festival symbolises new beginnings, prosperity and hope, and people exchange greetings to mark the occasion.

Here are some heartfelt wishes, quotes and messages you can share with family and friends.

Heartfelt Wishes To Share On Gudi Padwa

Wishing you a joyful and prosperous Gudi Padwa. May the new year bring happiness and success.

May this Gudi Padwa fill your home with peace, positivity and good fortune.

A new year begins with new hopes. Wishing you and your family a blessed Gudi Padwa.

May the Gudi bring health, wealth and happiness into your life.

Let this festival mark a fresh start filled with joy and new opportunities.

Messages & Greetings For WhatsApp And Instagram

Celebrate this special day with love and positivity. Happy Gudi Padwa to you and your family.

May your life shine bright like the Gudi and bring you success in everything you do.

Sending you warm wishes for a year filled with growth, happiness and achievements.

On this auspicious day, may all your dreams turn into reality.

Wishing you a year full of smiles, peace and prosperity.

Quotes And Short Captions For Status

New year, new beginnings.

Let positivity lead the way this Gudi Padwa.

Welcome the year with hope and confidence.

Celebrate the spirit of fresh starts.

Rise and shine like the Gudi.

Gudi Padwa is widely celebrated in Maharashtra and other regions as a festival of renewal and optimism, where families decorate their homes, raise the traditional ‘Gudi’ and welcome the year ahead with joy.

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