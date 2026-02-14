Happy Mahashivratri 2026: Check Out These World’s Largest, Most Revered Temples To Seek The Blessings Of Lord Shiva And Goddess Parvati

Happy Mahashivratri 2026: Maha Shivratri, one of Hinduism’s most sacred festivals, will be observed on February 15, 2026. Dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, the occasion symbolises Shiva’s cosmic Tandava, the triumph of light over darkness, spiritual awakening, and the divine union of Shiva and Shakti.

Devotees mark the night with fasting, meditation, continuous chanting of mantras, and special prayers at Shiva temples, seeking purification, inner strength, and divine grace. Across India and beyond, several monumental temples stand as powerful centres of faith and architecture. Here’s a look at eight of the world’s largest and most revered Shiva shrines.

Iconic Shiva Temples In India

Kailasa Temple, Ellora

Located within the Ellora Caves complex, this 8th-century marvel was built during the Rashtrakuta dynasty. Carved from a single rock, the temple is considered one of the greatest feats of rock-cut architecture. Its walls depict intricate scenes from Hindu mythology, making it both a spiritual and artistic masterpiece.

Brihadeeswarar Temple

Also known as Peruvudaiyar Kovil, this 11th-century temple was commissioned by Raja Raja Chola I. A shining example of Dravidian architecture, it houses a towering vimana and a massive monolithic Nandi statue. The temple is recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site and remains a vital centre of worship.

Murudeshwar Temple

Overlooking the Arabian Sea, Murudeshwar is famed for its 123-foot-tall Shiva statue, among the tallest in the world. The temple’s Raja Gopura rises 237 feet, offering sweeping coastal views. Legend associates the shrine with a fragment of the sacred Atma Linga.

Kotilingeshwara Temple

Known for housing over a million Shiva Lingams, this temple complex reflects extraordinary devotion. It also features a 108-foot Shiva Lingam and a giant Nandi statue. Many devotees install personal lingams here as an act of faith and spiritual merit.

Gangaikonda Cholapuram Temple

Built in the 11th century by Rajendra Chola I, this temple mirrors the grandeur of the Brihadeeswarar Temple. With its imposing Shiva Lingam, detailed carvings, and expansive water tank, it stands as a hallmark of Chola architectural brilliance.

Vadakkunnathan Temple

One of Kerala’s oldest Shiva temples, Vadakkunnathan, is renowned for its classic Kerala-style architecture and vibrant murals. The Shiva Lingam here is uniquely covered in layers of solidified ghee accumulated over centuries. The temple is also central to the famous Thrissur Pooram festival.

Revered Shiva Shrines Beyond India

Pashupatinath Temple

Situated on the banks of the Bagmati River, Pashupatinath is one of Hinduism’s holiest temples and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Built in pagoda style with a golden roof and silver doors, it is a key site for cremation rituals and grand Maha Shivratri celebrations.

Prambanan Temple

Indonesia’s largest Hindu temple complex dates back to the 9th century. Dedicated to the Trimurti, its tallest structure honours Lord Shiva and rises 47 metres high. The complex is adorned with intricate Ramayana reliefs and hosts cultural performances that highlight its enduring heritage.

