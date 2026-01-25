Happy Ratha Saptami 2026: Check Out Top Wishes, Greetings, Messages, Status You Can Share With Family And Friends

Ratha Saptami: Ratha Saptami is an important Hindu festival dedicated to the worship of Lord Surya, the Sun God. Observed on the seventh day (Saptami) of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Magha, the occasion marks the symbolic northward movement of the Sun and is considered highly auspicious.

The day is also known as Magha Saptami and is closely associated with health, prosperity, and spiritual awakening.

In 2026, Ratha Saptami will be observed in January, with devotees performing early morning rituals, holy baths, and prayers to seek the blessings of the Sun God.

Ratha Saptami 2026: Date And Timings

Ratha Saptami will be observed on Sunday, January 25, 2026.

Saptami Tithi begins: 00:39 on January 25

Saptami Tithi ends: 23:10 on January 25, 2026

Snan Muhurat: 4:34 am to 6:18 am on January 26

Duration of Snan Muhurat: 1 hour 44 minutes

Taking a ritual bath during the Snan Muhurat is believed to cleanse sins, promote good health, and invite divine energy into one’s life.

Significance Of Ratha Saptami

Ratha Saptami holds deep spiritual importance as it symbolises Lord Surya riding his chariot drawn by seven horses, representing the seven days of the week. Devotees offer water, prayers, and charity on this day, believing that worshipping the Sun God brings vitality, wisdom, and prosperity.

Many also engage in daan-punya (charitable acts) and share festive greetings, messages, and images with loved ones to mark the occasion.

Ratha Saptami 2026 Wishes, Messages For Prosperity And Peace

May Lord Surya’s divine light fill your life with health, happiness, and prosperity. Wishing you a blessed Ratha Saptami.

On this sacred day, may the Sun God guide you towards success and inner peace. Happy Ratha Saptami 2026.

As the Sun’s chariot moves forward, may it bring warmth, positivity, and abundance to your home.

May the powerful rays of Surya Dev remove obstacles and illuminate your path with hope and strength.

Wishing you good health, joy, and endless blessings on the auspicious occasion of Ratha Saptami.

Inspirational Ratha Saptami Quotes

“Just as the Sun rises without fail, may your life always be filled with new beginnings and hope.”

“Ratha Saptami reminds us that light always triumphs over darkness.”

“The Sun is the eternal source of energy, may its blessings empower your journey.”

“Let the divine radiance of Surya Dev inspire clarity, wisdom, and purpose in your life.”

“Ratha Saptami celebrates the power that sustains all life on Earth.”

Heartfelt Happy Ratha Saptami Messages

Wishing you and your family happiness, prosperity, and good health on Ratha Saptami. May Lord Surya bless you always.

May the warmth of the Sun fill your heart with peace and renewed energy. Happy Ratha Saptami 2026.

On this auspicious day, may your dreams move closer to fulfilment under the blessings of the Sun God.

Sending heartfelt wishes for brightness, positivity, and success on Ratha Saptami.

As the Sun lights up the world, may your future shine with endless possibilities.

ALSO READ: From 19-Minute Leaked MMS Video To 7:11 Viral Clip: How Explicit Content Is Normalising Harm And Eroding Privacy- Is It Negatively Impacting Minds?