Holi Date 2026: Correct Date To Celebrate Festival Of Colours, Shubh Muhurat, Holika Dahan Timing

Holi 2026: The countdown to Holi 2026 has begun, with markets already buzzing with colours, festive outfits, and traditional sweets. As families prepare to celebrate the festival of colours, many are also looking up the exact date, Holika Dahan timing, and the significance behind the vibrant celebration.

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: February 23, 2026 13:36:51 IST

Holi Date 2026: The countdown to Holi 2026 has begun, with markets already buzzing with colours, festive outfits, and traditional sweets. As families prepare to celebrate the festival of colours, many are also looking up the exact date, Holika Dahan timing, and the significance behind the vibrant celebration.

Holi 2026 Date And Timings

According to Drik Panchang, Holi will be celebrated on March 4, 2026, while Holika Dahan will take place on March 3, 2026.

Purnima Tithi timings:

Purnima Tithi begins at 5:55 PM on March 2, 2026

Purnima Tithi ends at 5:07 PM on March 3, 2026

Holika Dahan is performed on the full moon night (Purnima) of the Hindu month of Phalguna, a ritual symbolising the triumph of faith and righteousness.

Significance: Victory Of Good Over Evil

Holi is one of the most widely celebrated Hindu festivals and carries deep spiritual meaning. At its core, the festival marks the victory of good over evil and celebrates devotion, love, and renewal.

One of the most popular legends associated with Holi is that of Prahlad and Holika. According to mythology, demon king Hiranyakashipu attempted to punish his son Prahlad for his unwavering devotion to Lord Vishnu. Hiranyakashipu’s sister, Holika, who was believed to be immune to fire, tried to burn Prahlad by sitting with him in a blazing pyre. However, divine intervention protected Prahlad, while Holika was consumed by the flames. The ritual of Holika Dahan commemorates this event, symbolising the destruction of evil forces.

Krishna-Radha Legend And The Tradition Of Colours

Another widely cherished story connects Holi to Lord Krishna and Radha. It is believed that young Krishna, who had a dark complexion, once expressed concern about Radha’s fair skin. His mother, Yashoda, playfully suggested that he apply colour to Radha’s face. Krishna followed her advice, giving rise to the playful tradition of smearing colours during Holi.

Even today, places closely associated with Krishna, particularly Mathura and Vrindavan, celebrate Holi with extraordinary enthusiasm, drawing devotees and tourists from across the country.

ALSO READ: Ramadan 2026: Sehri Time Today on February 22, Check City-Wise Timings in Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Major Cities

First published on: Feb 22, 2026 9:15 AM IST
