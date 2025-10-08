LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > How to Reach Rann Utsav 2025: Best Airports, Trains, Roads & Local Transport Tips

Plan your journey to Rann Utsav 2025 with ease! Explore nearest airports, train connections, road routes, and local transport options like shuttles, camel carts, and jeep safaris. Get travel tips for a smooth, hassle-free desert festival experience.

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: October 8, 2025 18:00:03 IST

The Rann Utsav is an annual cultural festival held in the mesmerizing salt flats of the Great Rann of Kutch, Gujarat. This unforgettable experience showcases local folk music, dance, traditional cuisine, and vibrant handicrafts. If planning to attend the Rann Utsav 2025, knowing the best transportation options and routes is essential for a hassle-free journey. Here’s a guide to help travelers reach the festival seamlessly.

Nearest Airports and Flight Options

The closest airport to the Rann Utsav is the Bhuj Airport (BHU), located approximately 90 kilometers from the Rann Utsav tent city. Bhuj Airport is well-connected to major Indian cities like Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Delhi through regular flights. Booking in advance is recommended during the festival season due to high demand.

Alternatively, visitors can fly into Ahmedabad Airport (AMD), one of the largest airports in Gujarat, roughly 350 kilometers from the festival site. From Ahmedabad, ground transportation options such as taxis or buses can take travelers to the Rann Utsav.

Train Connectivity

The nearest railway station to the festival is Bhuj Railway Station, well-connected with major cities including Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and Delhi. Frequent trains enable comfortable travel options for those who prefer railways. From Bhuj Railway Station, one can hire a taxi or take a pre-arranged shuttle to the festival venue.

For visitors coming from eastern or southern India, connecting trains to Ahmedabad or Bhuj are recommended with onward road travel to the Utsav.

Road Travel and Routes

Reaching Rann Utsav by road offers scenic views and the freedom to explore nearby towns.

  • From Bhuj, the drive to Dhordo village, where the festival takes place, takes about 2 hours via NH947 and State Highway 45.
  • Travelers from Ahmedabad can take National Highway 947 passing through Gandhidham and Bhuj, covering approximately 350 km with a travel time of 7-8 hours.
  • Well-maintained roads and regular state-run buses provide viable options for road travel, with private cab services available for convenience.

Local Transport at the Festival

Once in Dhordo, festival organizers offer shuttle services to the main event venues and the tent city. Camel carts and jeep safaris add an adventurous local transport experience around the Rann and nearby desert areas.

Travel Tips

  • Book transportation well in advance, especially flights and trains, as the festival attracts large crowds.
  • Carry light luggage and stay hydrated during road trips.
  • Check weather forecasts; winter months bring cool weather, but nights can be chilly.
  • Use GPS and offline maps, as network connectivity can be patchy in remote areas.

Reaching the Rann Utsav 2025 is both an adventure and an integral part of the cultural immersion. With multiple transport options ranging from air to rail and road, travelers can choose what suits them best to experience the colorful festivities and stunning landscapes of Gujarat's Great Rann of Kutch.

This guide is for informational purposes only. Transport schedules, routes, and services may change. Travelers should verify current conditions, bookings, and local guidelines before planning trips to Rann Utsav 2025.

First published on: Oct 8, 2025 6:00 PM IST
