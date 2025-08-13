Independence Day 2025 Special: 26 Inspiring Quotes That Will Inspire Your Soul

India is set to celebrate its 79th Independence Day on 15 August 2025, on Friday. This day is more than just waving the tricolor, a perfect day to remember the courage, sacrifice, and unwavering spirit of our legendary freedom fighters. Those who fight resistively against the illegitimate government and immense contributions to the country’s freedom. Some of the courageous freedom fighters are Mahatma Gandhi, Subhas Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh, and Rani Lakshmibai, who can spark your patriotism this Independence Day 2025 with 26 inspiring quotes.

1. Mahatma Gandhi

“The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.”

2. Jawaharlal Nehru

“Long years ago, we made a tryst with destiny, and now the time comes when we shall redeem our pledge.”

3. B. R. Ambedkar

“Freedom of mind is the real freedom.”

4. Subhas Chandra Bose

“Give me blood, and I shall give you freedom!”

5. Bhagat Singh

“The sanctity of law can be maintained only so long as it is the expression of the will of the people.”

6. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

“Every citizen of India must remember that he is an Indian and he has every right in this country but with certain duties.”

7. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam

“Freedom is not a mere matter of political decision or new constitutions… it is the evolution of the mind.”

8. Rani Lakshmibai

“I will not give up my Jhansi.”

9. Lal Bahadur Shastri

“The preservation of freedom is not the task of soldiers alone. The whole nation has to be strong.”

10. Rabindranath Tagore

“Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high.”

11. Swami Vivekananda

“Arise, awake and stop not till the goal is reached.”

12. Sarojini Naidu

“A country’s greatness lies in its undying ideals of love and sacrifice.”

13. Indira Gandhi

“Forgiveness is a virtue of the brave.”

14. Dr. Rajendra Prasad

“In attaining our ideals, our means should be as pure as the ends.”

15. Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya

“The ultimate end of freedom is the welfare of all.”

16. Atal Bihari Vajpayee

“Our aim may be as high as the endless sky, but we should have a resolve in our minds to walk ahead, hand in hand, for victory will be ours.”

17. Bal Gangadhar Tilak

“Swaraj is my birthright and I shall have it.”

18. Rajguru

“I do not care about death; it is my pride to die for the nation.”

19. Chandrashekhar Azad

“I will face the bullets of the enemies, but will never bow down to them.”

20. Annie Besant

“Liberty is the breath of life to nations.”

21. Gopal Krishna Gokhale

“What Bengal thinks today, India thinks tomorrow.”

22. Maulana Abul Kalam Azad

“Clothe yourselves in simplicity and work for the welfare of the nation.”

23. Madan Mohan Malaviya

“India is not a mere geographical expression. It is a living entity.”

24. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

“Freedom is not worth having if it does not include the freedom to make mistakes.”

25. Kiran Bedi

“India is a nation that will shine if each of us takes responsibility for its growth.”

26. P. V. Narasimha Rao

“The freedom we enjoy today is the responsibility we must carry forward for generations.”

This Independence Day, let’s raise the Indian National Flag with patriotic feeling and inspire our souls with these powerful quotes. Just remember nation’s strength lies in unity, integrity, and the will to keep our country growing.