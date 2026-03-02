LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Global stock market iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today Global stock market iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today Global stock market iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today Global stock market iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Global stock market iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today Global stock market iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today Global stock market iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today Global stock market iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > US-Iran War: Internet Roasts Kim Jong Un, Pakistan And Bangladesh For Not Being Invited To War, Crazy Memes Flood Internet

US-Iran War: Internet Roasts Kim Jong Un, Pakistan And Bangladesh For Not Being Invited To War, Crazy Memes Flood Internet

As Israel and the US escalate strikes on Iran, social media has erupted with viral memes, including jokes about Kim Jong Un and satirical posts targeting Bangladesh’s military.

Memes flooded internet amid Iran-US war (Images:X)
Memes flooded internet amid Iran-US war (Images:X)

Published By: Kamal Kumar
Last updated: March 2, 2026 15:05:25 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

US-Iran War: Internet Roasts Kim Jong Un, Pakistan And Bangladesh For Not Being Invited To War, Crazy Memes Flood Internet

Internet remained abuzz with the Middle East news as Israel-US joint war against Iran takes a sharp escalatory route on Monday.

Every social media website, from X to Reddit, remained filled with videos and images of the full-blown war between the Shia-dominated Iran and its archrival Israel and the United States.

Amid the live reports, fighter jets videos and gory images, several light-hearted posts filled with humour amid such testing times have also surfaced.

You Might Be Interested In

Internet users have shared many memes on the current situation, spanning from geopolitical commentaries to tragicomical reactions.

One famous meme on the North Korean dictator has gone viral since the start of the US-Israel joint attack, dubbed as “Operation Epic Fury”.

In the meme, he is seen sitting near an ICBM, waiting for his turn to join the global upheaval. Netizens have shared the meme thousands of times.

Another meme on Kim also exploded over the internet with the caption: “When everyone is bombing everyone, but no one has invited you”.

This appears to be a swipe on the North Korean leader’s love for constant missile threats to the West.

Along with Kim’s memes, a humour fest has erupted over the memes targeting Bangladesh. In one such video meme, a user took a sarcastic take on Dhaka’s military capabilities with the caption – “Bangladesh to send its hypersonic F-72 fighter jets, Kanglu ICBM and Ships to support Iran.”

In one other meme, the Chinese air defence system was taken to task by the internet users. This came after reports suggested that the Chinese air defence systems employed by Iran over Tehran to protect its leaders failed misrably. 

“BREAKING: Pakistan has sent its most advanced fighter jets to defend Iran’s airspace amid severe air strikes,” a user took swipe on Pakistan. 



Notably, the latest wave of strikes and Iranian counter attacks comes on the heels of a full-scale conflict that erupted in the Middle East involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, following a major “military offensive” launched on February 28.

In a coordinated operation known as Operation Epic Fury/Roaring Lion, US and Israeli forces carried out large-scale air and missile strikes across Iran, targeting key military sites, nuclear-related infrastructure, missile batteries, and leadership compounds.

World leaders and international bodies are urging de-escalation as the risk of wider regional conflict grows, but fighting continues without a clear end in sight.

ALSO READ: ‘Vo Israel Ko Bomb Deke Aaye’: Viral Video Of Children Blaming PM Modi For ‘Rahbar’ Khamenei’s Death Sparks Outrage; ‘Who’s Radicalising Them,’ People Ask

First published on: Mar 2, 2026 2:56 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-11

RELATED News

Chandra Grahan 2026: Can You Watch The ‘Blood Moon’ On March 3? Here’s The Full City-Wise Lunar Eclipse Visibility List

Dubai In Chaos After Iran Strikes With Missiles, Drones: Hilarious Memes Flood Social Media As Tourists Wait Days For Flights | WATCH

Happy Holika Dahan 2026: Check Out Top Wishes, Quotes And Messages To Share With Friends And Family

19 Minute 34 Second Viral MMS: Is There A Season 2 Of The Video? Everything You Should Know

Holi 2026 Date Mystery: March 2 Holika Dahan’s Fiery Blessings Amid Chandra Grahan – Secrets, Remedies Revealed

LATEST NEWS

AI+ Launches Pulse 2 With 120Hz Refresh Rate, 6,000mAh Battery, And Unisoc Chipset At Just Rs…

Lionel Messi Scripts History To Leave Cristiano Ronaldo Behind, Equals Pele In Huge Feat In MLS

Kerala Samastha Madrasa Exams 2026 Results Declared, Check Scorecards Online

Viral Video: Woman At Delhi Protest Vows To ‘Fight For Iran’ If PM Modi Permits, Internet Roasts Her ‘You Can’t Even Go Shopping Without Your Husband’s Permission’

From Clinics to Corporates: How Voll Sante is Redefining India’s Wellness Economy

Stretch, Breathe, Repeat: Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar Shares How Yoga Asanas Beat Screen-Time Stress

Viral Breakup: Who Are Nandini Guleria And Shubham Singh Aka Shubnandu? Popular Influencers End 7-Year Relationship, Calling It ‘Emotionally Difficult’ In Instagram Post

US-Iran War: Internet Roasts Kim Jong Un, Pakistan And Bangladesh For Not Being Invited To War, Crazy Memes Flood Internet

How Iran’s Khamenei Weaponized Sexual Violence Against Women: Custodial Rapes, Torture, Stripping & Hijab Crackdown To Terrorize Women Who Defied Him

Amazon Cloud Hub in UAE Shuts Down: Iranian Attack Causes Major Fire, Power Outage

US-Iran War: Internet Roasts Kim Jong Un, Pakistan And Bangladesh For Not Being Invited To War, Crazy Memes Flood Internet

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

US-Iran War: Internet Roasts Kim Jong Un, Pakistan And Bangladesh For Not Being Invited To War, Crazy Memes Flood Internet

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

US-Iran War: Internet Roasts Kim Jong Un, Pakistan And Bangladesh For Not Being Invited To War, Crazy Memes Flood Internet
US-Iran War: Internet Roasts Kim Jong Un, Pakistan And Bangladesh For Not Being Invited To War, Crazy Memes Flood Internet
US-Iran War: Internet Roasts Kim Jong Un, Pakistan And Bangladesh For Not Being Invited To War, Crazy Memes Flood Internet
US-Iran War: Internet Roasts Kim Jong Un, Pakistan And Bangladesh For Not Being Invited To War, Crazy Memes Flood Internet

QUICK LINKS