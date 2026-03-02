US-Iran War: Internet Roasts Kim Jong Un, Pakistan And Bangladesh For Not Being Invited To War, Crazy Memes Flood Internet

Internet remained abuzz with the Middle East news as Israel-US joint war against Iran takes a sharp escalatory route on Monday.

Every social media website, from X to Reddit, remained filled with videos and images of the full-blown war between the Shia-dominated Iran and its archrival Israel and the United States.

Amid the live reports, fighter jets videos and gory images, several light-hearted posts filled with humour amid such testing times have also surfaced.

Internet users have shared many memes on the current situation, spanning from geopolitical commentaries to tragicomical reactions.

One famous meme on the North Korean dictator has gone viral since the start of the US-Israel joint attack, dubbed as “Operation Epic Fury”.

Kim Jong Un waiting for his turn to join USA–Israel vs Iran war pic.twitter.com/XMEDcMlL80 — Ankit Pathak 🇮🇳 (@ankit_acerbic) March 1, 2026

In the meme, he is seen sitting near an ICBM, waiting for his turn to join the global upheaval. Netizens have shared the meme thousands of times.

Another meme on Kim also exploded over the internet with the caption: “When everyone is bombing everyone, but no one has invited you”.

This appears to be a swipe on the North Korean leader’s love for constant missile threats to the West.

Bangladesh to sent it’s hypersonic F-72 fighter jets, Kanglu ICBM and BNS Bokachoda to support Iran. pic.twitter.com/LThV5jif4h — Kreately.in (@KreatelyMedia) March 2, 2026

Along with Kim’s memes, a humour fest has erupted over the memes targeting Bangladesh. In one such video meme, a user took a sarcastic take on Dhaka’s military capabilities with the caption – “Bangladesh to send its hypersonic F-72 fighter jets, Kanglu ICBM and Ships to support Iran.”

Sooper pawarrr 🇧🇩 bangladeshi caminggg to sawe iran 🇮🇷 💪🏽 Dear 🇺🇸 USA, Save your bunkers before we attack you 🫵🏽 pic.twitter.com/erZAudw5dt — MultiVerse (@Dalit_Yy) March 1, 2026

In one other meme, the Chinese air defence system was taken to task by the internet users. This came after reports suggested that the Chinese air defence systems employed by Iran over Tehran to protect its leaders failed misrably.

This cracked me up pic.twitter.com/VSYJtICqA2 — Lesia Dubenko 🇺🇦🇪🇺🇮🇱 (@LesiaLVD) March 1, 2026

“BREAKING: Pakistan has sent its most advanced fighter jets to defend Iran’s airspace amid severe air strikes,” a user took swipe on Pakistan.

BREAKING: Pakistan has sent its most advanced fighter jets to defend Iran’s airspace amid severe air strikes pic.twitter.com/Y3XmNo4cnr — Dr. Parik Patel, BA, CFA, ACCA Esq. (@ParikPatelCFA) March 1, 2026







Notably, the latest wave of strikes and Iranian counter attacks comes on the heels of a full-scale conflict that erupted in the Middle East involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, following a major “military offensive” launched on February 28.

In a coordinated operation known as Operation Epic Fury/Roaring Lion, US and Israeli forces carried out large-scale air and missile strikes across Iran, targeting key military sites, nuclear-related infrastructure, missile batteries, and leadership compounds.

World leaders and international bodies are urging de-escalation as the risk of wider regional conflict grows, but fighting continues without a clear end in sight.

