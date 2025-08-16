Janmashtami 2025: Light Diyas in These Corners of Your Home to Attract Money & Krishna’s Blessings

Today, India is celebrating Krishna Janmashtami. Devotees across India and around the world celebrate this auspicious occasion to mark the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. They decorate their homes, observe fasting, perform puja, and dress Ladu Gopal beautifully. But do you know? Today, you can attract blessings, positivity, luxury, and money by lighting diyas (earthen lamps) in specific areas of your home.

Entrance of the House

On Janmashtami, light a diya at the main entrance of your house as it is highly auspicious. Lighting diyas at the house entrance brings Lord Krishna’s blessings and takes away all the negative energies.

Puja Room or Mandir

Your puja room of the house holds special power and powerful energy, so it’s important to light a diya there. You can place the diya in front of Lord Krishna’s idol or picture. Made your diya with ghee and cotton to generate a spiritual atmosphere.

North-East Corner (Ishaan Kon)

According to Vastu Shastra, the north-east direction is the most sacred. It is believed that Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi shower their blessings when you light diyas here. Lighting diyas in this area helps to improve health and wealth.

Near Tulsi Plant

Tulsi is very dear to Lord Krishna, so a lightning diya near your tulsi plant on Janmashtami evening brings peace and prosperity.

Living Room or Center of the Home

If you light a diya in the living room or the Brahmasthan (center of the house), it attracts positive energy and luxury. It helps in improving harmony within the family.

Mantras to Chant On Janmastami

Om Namo Bhagvate Vasudevaye..! Om Kleem Krishnaye Namah..!!

3. Krishnaye Vasudveaye Haraye Parmatmane Pranatah Kleshnashaye Govindaye Namo Namah..!!

4. Hare Ram Hare Ram Ram Ram Hare Hare Hare Krishna Hare Krishna Krishna Hare Hare..!!