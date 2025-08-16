LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > Janmashtami 2025: Light Diyas in These Corners of Your Home to Attract Money & Krishna’s Blessings

Janmashtami 2025: Light Diyas in These Corners of Your Home to Attract Money & Krishna’s Blessings

Devotees across India and around the world celebrate this auspicious occasion to mark the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. But do you know? Today, you can attract blessings, positivity, luxury, and money by lighting diyas (earthen lamps) in specific areas of your home.

Attract blessings, positivity, luxury, and money by lighting diyas (earthen lamps) in specific areas of your home. (Representative Image: Pinterest)
Attract blessings, positivity, luxury, and money by lighting diyas (earthen lamps) in specific areas of your home. (Representative Image: Pinterest)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: August 16, 2025 12:47:06 IST

Today, India is celebrating Krishna Janmashtami. Devotees across India and around the world celebrate this auspicious occasion to mark the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. They decorate their homes, observe fasting, perform puja, and dress Ladu Gopal beautifully. But do you know? Today, you can attract blessings, positivity, luxury, and money by lighting diyas (earthen lamps) in specific areas of your home. 

Entrance of the House

On Janmashtami, light a diya at the main entrance of your house as it is highly auspicious. Lighting diyas at the house entrance brings Lord Krishna’s blessings and takes away all the negative energies. 

Puja Room or Mandir

Your puja room of the house holds special power and powerful energy, so it’s important to light a diya there. You can place the diya in front of Lord Krishna’s idol or picture. Made your diya with ghee and cotton to generate a spiritual atmosphere. 

North-East Corner (Ishaan Kon)

 According to Vastu Shastra, the north-east direction is the most sacred. It is believed that Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi shower their blessings when you light diyas here. Lighting diyas in this area helps to improve health and wealth. 

Janmashtami 2025: Light Diyas in These Corners of Your Home to Attract Money & Krishna’s Blessings

Near Tulsi Plant

Tulsi is very dear to Lord Krishna, so a lightning diya near your tulsi plant on Janmashtami evening brings peace and prosperity. 

Living Room or Center of the Home

If you light a diya in the living room or the Brahmasthan (center of the house), it attracts positive energy and luxury. It helps in improving harmony within the family. 

Mantras to Chant On Janmastami 

  1. Om Namo Bhagvate Vasudevaye..!

  2. Om Kleem Krishnaye Namah..!!

      3. Krishnaye Vasudveaye Haraye Parmatmane Pranatah Kleshnashaye Govindaye Namo Namah..!!

      4. Hare Ram Hare Ram Ram Ram Hare Hare Hare Krishna Hare Krishna Krishna Hare Hare..!!

Tags: Janmashtami 2025Janmashtami diyasjanmashtami wisheskrishna janmashtami wishesshri krishna

RELATED News

Janmashtami 2025: Puja Muhurat, Samagri List, Bhog Prasad, Rituals & Complete Guide
Not Just India: These Countries Also Celebrate Freedom on August 15
Who is Jessica Radcliffe? What Happened To The Marine Trainer In The Orca Attack?
Janmashtami 2025 Fasting Guide: Can You Drink Tea or Coffee During Vart
‘Janmashtami 2025 Fasting Rules’: What to Eat and What to Avoid During the Fast

LATEST NEWS

Hugo Ekitike Shines in Anfield Thriller as Liverpool’s New Era Begins with Chaos and Emotion
Global Inflation Crisis: 10 Countries With the Worst Inflation in 2025
New Coach, New Vibe: Khalid Jamil Assembles 22 Players For Bengaluru Bootcamp
‘A Conspiracy Is Being Hatched…..’: Karnataka DY CM DK Shivakumar On Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case
IMD Predicts Heavy Rains In Telangana, CM Revanth Reddy Puts State On High Alert
NFL Stars React To Taylor Swift’s Game-Changing Debut At Chiefs Match
‘Long and Substantive’: Zelenskyy, Trump Align on Next Steps for Ukraine Peace
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Slams PM Modi For Praising RSS In His I-Day Speech
Did Congress Underestimate Muhammad Ali Jinnah? NCERT’s New Partition Lessons Spark Debate
Will Monday’s Market Surprise Investors? What To Expect From The Stock Rally On August 18, 2025
Janmashtami 2025: Light Diyas in These Corners of Your Home to Attract Money & Krishna’s Blessings

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Janmashtami 2025: Light Diyas in These Corners of Your Home to Attract Money & Krishna’s Blessings

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Janmashtami 2025: Light Diyas in These Corners of Your Home to Attract Money & Krishna’s Blessings
Janmashtami 2025: Light Diyas in These Corners of Your Home to Attract Money & Krishna’s Blessings
Janmashtami 2025: Light Diyas in These Corners of Your Home to Attract Money & Krishna’s Blessings
Janmashtami 2025: Light Diyas in These Corners of Your Home to Attract Money & Krishna’s Blessings

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?