Kartik Purnima 2025: Check Out Shubh Muhurat, Date And Time, Puja Muhurat, Rituals, Significance And Mantras To Please Lord Vishnu

Kartik Purnima, the sacred full moon of the Hindu month of Kartik, will be observed on Wednesday, November 5, 2025. Marking the end of the holy Kartik month, this day holds immense spiritual importance for Hindus across India and abroad. Devotees begin the day with a holy bath at dawn, light lamps in the evening, and offer prayers seeking purification, peace, and divine blessings.

Kartik Purnima, the sacred full moon of the Hindu month of Kartik, will be observed on Wednesday, November 5, 2025. Marking the end of the holy Kartik month, this day holds immense spiritual importance for Hindus across India and abroad. Devotees begin the day with a holy bath at dawn, light lamps in the evening, and offer prayers seeking purification, peace, and divine blessings.

Spiritual Significance Of Kartik Purnima

Kartik Purnima is one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar. It unites devotion, charity, and reflection. The day also coincides with Dev Diwali, Tulasi Vivah, and the remembrance of Lord Vishnu’s Matsya Avatar.

Temples and river ghats glow with thousands of diyas, symbolizing light’s triumph over darkness. It is believed that acts of devotion and penance during Kartik bring multiplied spiritual rewards.

Key Observances And Legends

Dev Diwali (Diwali of the Gods)- Celebrated with grandeur in Varanasi, Dev Diwali marks Lord Shiva’s victory over the demon Tripurasura. Thousands of lamps illuminate the ghats, offering a heavenly spectacle.

Tripurari Purnima- According to legend, Lord Shiva, as Tripurantaka, destroyed the three demon cities, Tripura, on this day, symbolizing the destruction of ego and ignorance and the rise of truth and harmony.

Matsya Avatar Of Lord Vishnu- Kartik Purnima also commemorates Lord Vishnu’s Matsya incarnation, when he saved humanity and sacred knowledge during a great cosmic flood.

Traditional Rituals & Practices

Holy Bath: Devotees take a ritual dip in rivers before sunrise, believed to cleanse both body and soul.

Lighting Diyas: Homes, temples, and riverbanks are lit with rows of lamps. Some devotees float diyas on water, signifying the spread of divine light.

Charity and Service: Acts of giving food, clothes, or donations reflect the festival’s essence of compassion.

Fasting and Night Vigil: Many observe fasts and spend the night chanting mantras or singing bhajans.

Beyond rituals, the festival serves as a reminder to purify one’s thoughts and strengthen devotion. Lighting a diya represents inner awakening, while charity symbolizes humility and service.

Relevance In Modern Times

In today’s fast-paced life, Kartik Purnima serves as a spiritual reset, a moment to practice kindness, simplicity, and awareness. Lighting a diya is not just a ritual but a reminder to illuminate one’s inner consciousness and spread positivity.

How To Observe Kartik Purnima Simply?

  • Wake before sunrise and bathe with prayer.
  • Light diyas at home and near Tulasi plants.
  • Offer food or donations to the needy.
  • Spend time chanting, meditating, or reflecting.
  • End the day with gratitude and devotion.
  • Sacred Mantras for Kartik Purnima
  • Hare Krishna Hare Krishna, Krishna Krishna Hare Hare; Hare Rama Hare Rama, Rama Rama Hare Hare
  • Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya
  • Om Namah Shivaya
  • Om Tryambakam Yajamahe Sugandhim Pushtivardhanam Urvarukamiva Bandhanan Mrityor Mukshiya Maamritat
  • Om Tulasyai Namah
  • Om Shanti Shanti Shanti
  • Om Bhur Bhuvah Swaha Tat Savitur Varenyam Bhargo Devasya Dheemahi Dhiyo Yo Nah Prachodayat
  • Om Shri Hari

First published on: Nov 4, 2025 2:36 PM IST
QUICK LINKS