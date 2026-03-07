28 Year-Old Trichy Woman Kills Two Newborn Puppies by Smashing Them Against Wall After Neighbour Hits Her 3-Year-Old Son | Watch Horrific Viral Video

A shocking incident of animal cruelty has emerged from Tamil Nadu’s Tirchy, where a 28-year-old woman killed two newborn stray puppies by smashing them against a wall following a heated dispute with her neighbour.

The disturbing act was reportedly triggered after the neighbour threw a stone at the woman’s three-year-old son during an argument. Police have since arrested the woman and registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.







What Really Happened?

Police also took the woman’s neighbour into custody for allegedly throwing a stone at the boy. According to police, J Meenakshi Mishra and G Bhuvaneswari, 30, have been neighbours and have reportedly been involved in domestic disputes for nearly a year. The situation escalated into a heated argument around 6 am on Wednesday, during which Bhuvaneswari allegedly threw a stone that struck Meenakshi’s young son, officials said.

Meenakshi immediately took her injured son to a hospital. When she returned home baout three hours later, she saw a group of newborn puppies roaming outside her house. The incident, which was captured on CCTV cameras, quickly spread on social media, triggering outrage among local residents and animal welfare activists.

#WATCH | Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu: An FIR was filed against a woman for allegedly killing puppies. The complainant and a member of People for Animals, Ajay, says, “On 4th March, Meenakshi Mishra threw 3 to 4 puppies against a wall in the neighbourhood… We saw the dead… pic.twitter.com/vjQoW6wsWn — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2026







Following a complaint by Ajay Bharath, vice-president of People for Animals (PFA), the Jeeyapuram police registered a case against Meenakshi. He said, “On 4th March, Meenakshi Mishra threw 3 to 4 puppies against a wall in the neighbourhood… We saw the dead bodies of the pouppies. We found CCTV evidence that she committed some crimes against animals every week. She used to kill dogs and put them in a plastic cover and hang it over a tree… The police are very slow when it comes to animal cruelty… We have not received the FIR copy…”

Later, Meenakshi’s husband, Jai Ganesh, also filed a complaint accusing Bhuvaneswari of injuring their son. Acting on the complaint, police registered a case under section 118 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and arrested Bhuvaneswari on Friday.