LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bengaluru crime case Anvesha bmc polls ali khamenei 2nd odi donald trump gloden globe indian army bengaluru crime case Anvesha bmc polls ali khamenei 2nd odi donald trump gloden globe indian army bengaluru crime case Anvesha bmc polls ali khamenei 2nd odi donald trump gloden globe indian army bengaluru crime case Anvesha bmc polls ali khamenei 2nd odi donald trump gloden globe indian army
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bengaluru crime case Anvesha bmc polls ali khamenei 2nd odi donald trump gloden globe indian army bengaluru crime case Anvesha bmc polls ali khamenei 2nd odi donald trump gloden globe indian army bengaluru crime case Anvesha bmc polls ali khamenei 2nd odi donald trump gloden globe indian army bengaluru crime case Anvesha bmc polls ali khamenei 2nd odi donald trump gloden globe indian army
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > Lohri 2026: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Bonfire Lighting Time | Full Details

Lohri 2026: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Bonfire Lighting Time | Full Details

Lohri 2026 date, muhurat timings, puja vidhi, puja items, yog, significance and everything important are mentioned below.

Lohri 2026: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Bonfire Lighting Time | Full Details
Lohri 2026: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Bonfire Lighting Time | Full Details

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Published: January 12, 2026 14:16:21 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Lohri 2026: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Bonfire Lighting Time | Full Details

Lohri 2026 Date & Muhurat

This year, the festival of Lohri will be celebrated on 13 January 2026. Know the most auspicious time for puja, the correct time to light the sacred bonfire, and the story of Dulla Bhatti. Also read why this festival is considered extremely important for agriculture and new crops.

You Might Be Interested In

Lohri 2026 Puja Vidhi 

  • In the evening, gather wood and cow dung cakes in an open area or outside the house.

  • First, remember and recite the story of Dulla Bhatti.

    You Might Be Interested In

  • Light the bonfire at the auspicious time.

  • After lighting the fire, offer sesame seeds, jaggery, rewri, peanuts, and corn (popcorn) into the fire.

  • While offering these items, take 7 or 11 circumambulations around the fire and pray for the happiness and prosperity of the family.

  • After the puja, distribute rewri and peanuts as prasad among everyone.

Lohri 2026 Muhurat Timings 

According to astrological calculations, evening time is considered the most auspicious for Lohri puja and lighting the sacred fire. Therefore, the bonfire should be lit during the evening muhurat.

  • Auspicious Time: 05:43 PM to 07:15 PM

Lohri 2026 Significance 

The festival of Lohri holds great significance for the Sikh community.

Every year, Lohri is celebrated a day before Makar Sankranti. The festival brings new energy, joy, and prosperity. It is celebrated with great enthusiasm in North India, especially in Punjab and Haryana. This year, special astrological combinations are being formed on Lohri with respect to the date and auspicious timings.

Lohri is mainly associated with agriculture. During this time, farmers celebrate after the harvesting of Rabi crops, especially wheat and mustard. New crops are offered into the sacred fire as a mark of gratitude to God for blessings of food and prosperity. Let us know the correct date, auspicious muhurat, puja method, significance, and the right time to light the Lohri fire.

Lohri 2026 Yog 

This year, Sukarma Yog and Chitra Nakshatra will prevail on Lohri. Due to this auspicious combination, happiness, prosperity, and growth in wealth are believed to increase.   

Lohri Puja Items  

  • Wood

  • Cow dung cakes

  • Sesame seeds

  • Jaggery

  • Rewri

  • Peanuts

  • Corn (Popcorn)

Why Is Lohri Celebrated? (The Story of Dulla Bhatti) 

There are several legendary stories associated with Lohri, but the story of Dulla Bhatti is the most popular.

During the reign of Mughal emperor Akbar in Punjab, there lived a rebel named Dulla Bhatti. He was considered a bandit, but he looted the rich and distributed the wealth among the poor. He also started a mission to help poor girls who were being targeted by landlords and rulers with evil intentions. Many such girls were abducted and treated like slaves.

Dulla Bhatti would find suitable grooms for these girls and arrange their marriages. Once, he came to know about two beautiful and poor sisters named Sundari and Mundari, who were abducted by a landlord. Dulla Bhatti rescued them, found suitable grooms, and performed their marriage by lighting a fire in the forest and performing kanyadaan.

After this incident, Dulla Bhatti was honoured as a hero across Punjab. This is why the folk song “Sundar Mundariye” is sung during Lohri celebrations in his memory.

First published on: Jan 12, 2026 2:16 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Lohri 2026lohri 2026 datelohri 2026 newslohri 2026 shubh muhuratlohri bonfire timing 2026lohri festival date indialohri festival indialohri puja itemslohri puja timelohri puja vidhi 2026lohri significancewhen is lohri 2026

RELATED News

‘Santoor Mom Rachna Reel Vs Umair 7 Minute 11 Seconds Row’: Here’s Everything You Need To Know About The Viral MMS Scandal

After 19 Minutes Why Is Everyone Searching 7 Minute 11 Seconds Umair Viral MMS Video | Everything You Need To Know

Golden Visas For Indians In 2026: UAE, Portugal, Greece, Or Canada – Which Country Fits Your Dream Lifestyle?

‘Nostradamus’ Predictions For 2026: Ancient Prophecies Hint At Global Chaos, Shocking Shifts, And A Chilling Future Ahead

January 2026 Calendar: List of Festivals, National Holidays, Important Days, Events and Bank Holidays, Long Weekends- Full List Inside

LATEST NEWS

Jio Limited-Time Offer: Get 2GB Data Per Day, Unlimited Calling, Google Gemini, OTT, And Cloud Storage For 36 Days At Just…

Jacqueline Fernandez Serves Hot Glam in Barely-There Fashion Looks

‘Trump-Modi Friendship Is Real’: New US Envoy Sergio Gor Says No Partner More Essential Than India, Hints At Trump Visit Soon

India vs New Zealand: Who Is Ayush Badoni? Delhi All-Rounder Who Has Received Maiden Call-Up For ODI Series

What’s Happening at Lemon Tree Hotels? Share Price Climbs Amid Strategic Moves

Weak Hearts Beware: Bollywood’s Wildest Skin Exposés

CBI Grills Actor-Turned-Politician Vijay Over Delays, Crowd Mismanagement In Karur Stampede Case

Jay Bhanushali Responds To Mahhi Vij–Nadim Nadz Rumours: ‘Everyone’s Looking For A Villain In Our Story’

Golden Globes 2026 Best Drama: Where Can You Watch Hamnet On OTT In India?

This Bhojpuri Actress’s Bold Look Is Not Meant for Faint Hearts

Lohri 2026: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Bonfire Lighting Time | Full Details

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Lohri 2026: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Bonfire Lighting Time | Full Details

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Lohri 2026: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Bonfire Lighting Time | Full Details
Lohri 2026: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Bonfire Lighting Time | Full Details
Lohri 2026: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Bonfire Lighting Time | Full Details
Lohri 2026: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Bonfire Lighting Time | Full Details

QUICK LINKS