Lohri 2026: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Bonfire Lighting Time | Full Details

Lohri 2026 Date & Muhurat
This year, the festival of Lohri will be celebrated on 13 January 2026. Know the most auspicious time for puja, the correct time to light the sacred bonfire, and the story of Dulla Bhatti. Also read why this festival is considered extremely important for agriculture and new crops.
Lohri 2026 Puja Vidhi
-
In the evening, gather wood and cow dung cakes in an open area or outside the house.
-
First, remember and recite the story of Dulla Bhatti.
-
Light the bonfire at the auspicious time.
-
After lighting the fire, offer sesame seeds, jaggery, rewri, peanuts, and corn (popcorn) into the fire.
-
While offering these items, take 7 or 11 circumambulations around the fire and pray for the happiness and prosperity of the family.
-
After the puja, distribute rewri and peanuts as prasad among everyone.
Lohri 2026 Muhurat Timings
According to astrological calculations, evening time is considered the most auspicious for Lohri puja and lighting the sacred fire. Therefore, the bonfire should be lit during the evening muhurat.
-
Auspicious Time: 05:43 PM to 07:15 PM
Lohri 2026 Significance
The festival of Lohri holds great significance for the Sikh community.
Every year, Lohri is celebrated a day before Makar Sankranti. The festival brings new energy, joy, and prosperity. It is celebrated with great enthusiasm in North India, especially in Punjab and Haryana. This year, special astrological combinations are being formed on Lohri with respect to the date and auspicious timings.
Lohri is mainly associated with agriculture. During this time, farmers celebrate after the harvesting of Rabi crops, especially wheat and mustard. New crops are offered into the sacred fire as a mark of gratitude to God for blessings of food and prosperity. Let us know the correct date, auspicious muhurat, puja method, significance, and the right time to light the Lohri fire.
Lohri 2026 Yog
This year, Sukarma Yog and Chitra Nakshatra will prevail on Lohri. Due to this auspicious combination, happiness, prosperity, and growth in wealth are believed to increase.
Lohri Puja Items
-
Wood
-
Cow dung cakes
-
Sesame seeds
-
Jaggery
-
Rewri
-
Peanuts
-
Corn (Popcorn)
Why Is Lohri Celebrated? (The Story of Dulla Bhatti)
There are several legendary stories associated with Lohri, but the story of Dulla Bhatti is the most popular.
During the reign of Mughal emperor Akbar in Punjab, there lived a rebel named Dulla Bhatti. He was considered a bandit, but he looted the rich and distributed the wealth among the poor. He also started a mission to help poor girls who were being targeted by landlords and rulers with evil intentions. Many such girls were abducted and treated like slaves.
Dulla Bhatti would find suitable grooms for these girls and arrange their marriages. Once, he came to know about two beautiful and poor sisters named Sundari and Mundari, who were abducted by a landlord. Dulla Bhatti rescued them, found suitable grooms, and performed their marriage by lighting a fire in the forest and performing kanyadaan.
After this incident, Dulla Bhatti was honoured as a hero across Punjab. This is why the folk song “Sundar Mundariye” is sung during Lohri celebrations in his memory.
