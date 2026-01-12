Makar Sankranti 2026: Ekadashi on 14 January- Khichdi Allowed or Not? Know the Rules

Makar Sankranti 2026

On 14 January 2026, Makar Sankranti and Ekadashi are occurring on the same day. This day holds great religious significance as the Sun enters the zodiac sign Capricorn, and the Ekadashi of the Paush month also falls on this date. Due to this rare combination, devotees often wonder whether they should eat khichdi or observe a fast.

Ekadashi Fast and Makar Sankranti Coincidence

Scriptures clearly state that the rules of Ekadashi take priority on this day. Ekadashi is dedicated to Lord Vishnu, and it is mentioned in religious texts that consuming grains on this day is prohibited. Especially rice should not be eaten, touched, or even donated.

When Makar Sankranti and Ekadashi fall on the same day, Ekadashi rules are considered supreme. Therefore, khichdi or any other grain-based food should not be consumed on this day.

This discipline teaches devotees mental and spiritual control. By observing the fast, one can gain the spiritual benefits of both Sankranti and Ekadashi.

Special Importance of Donating Sesame (Khichdi) and Jaggery

Donations on this occasion are considered highly auspicious, but special care is required because of Ekadashi. Donating rice or khichdi is prohibited on this day. Instead, one can donate sesame seeds, jaggery, fruits, milk, ghee, clothes, blankets, or khichdi made without grains using sesame.

According to scriptures, donating sesame seeds brings special merit and helps reduce ancestral and planetary doshas.

Devotees who wish to gain the benefits of both Makar Sankranti and Ekadashi should take a holy bath in the morning, offer water to the Sun God, worship Lord Vishnu, and observe a fast with fruit-based food. The fast should be broken on Dwadashi, the following day, when grains can be consumed.

Importance of Makar Sankranti

Makar Sankranti marks the beginning of Uttarayan, when the Sun moves from Sagittarius into Capricorn. Scriptures consider this period as the day of the gods, making it highly auspicious.

On Makar Sankranti, holy baths, charity, and good deeds hold special importance. Traditionally, donating khichdi, sesame seeds, jaggery, and grains is considered auspicious.

Such donations are believed to bring happiness, prosperity, and mental peace. Offering water to the Sun God and making resolutions on this day further increase the positive impact of one’s actions. Makar Sankranti is also seen as a symbol of new beginnings and positive change.

What To Do Now?

Observe Ekadashi fast , as its rules take priority over Sankranti rituals.

Avoid eating khichdi, rice, or any grains on this day.

Take a holy bath in the morning and offer arghya (water) to the Sun God .

Worship Lord Vishnu and follow Ekadashi rituals.

Eat fruits or vrat food instead of regular meals.

Donate sesame seeds, jaggery, fruits, milk, ghee, clothes, or blankets .

Avoid donating or consuming rice or grain-based food .

Break the fast on Dwadashi (next day) and then consume grains.