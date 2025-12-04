LIVE TV
Margashirsha Purnima 2025: Check Out Date, Time, Shubh Muhurat, Significance And Rituals

Margashirsha Purnima 2025: Full moon days hold deep significance in Hindu tradition. It is believed that worshipping Lakshmi-Narayan on this auspicious day brings happiness, prosperity and abundance. The month of Margashirsha is also regarded as the beloved month of Lord Krishna, adding further spiritual value.

Margashirsha Purnima 2025: Check Out Date, Time, Shubh Muhurat, Significance And Rituals (Image Credits: AI)
Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: December 4, 2025 10:52:51 IST

Margashirsha Purnima 2025: Full moon days hold deep significance in Hindu tradition. It is believed that worshipping Lakshmi-Narayan on this auspicious day brings happiness, prosperity and abundance. The month of Margashirsha is also regarded as the beloved month of Lord Krishna, adding further spiritual value.

The full moon falling in this period is known by several names- Margashirsha Purnima, Agahan Purnima, Battisī Purnima and Mokshadayini Purnima and is especially important as it marks the last Purnima of the year.

Margashirsha Purnima 2025: Date And Shubh Muhurat

This year, Margashirsha Purnima will be observed on December 4, 2025. Devotees from across the country visit holy sites like Haridwar, Varanasi, Mathura and Prayagraj to perform snan (ritual bath) and daan (charity) on this sacred occasion.

Timings For Margashirsha Purnima 2025

Purnima Tithi Begins: 08:37 AM on December 4, 2025

Purnima Tithi Ends: 04:43 AM on December 5, 2025

Moonrise On Purnima: 04:35 PM

How To Seek Goddess Lakshmi’s Blessings

To invite the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi on this day, devotees offer red thread, a ‘red chunari’ and raw milk to a Tulsi plant. Lighting a ghee diya both in the morning and evening is considered highly auspicious and is believed to attract prosperity into the home. These practices are said to help fulfil one’s wishes.

Significance Of Margashirsha Purnima

Also known as Battisi Purnima, this day carries special importance in Hindu belief. It is said that donations made on Margashirsha Purnima yield 32 times the merit of charity performed on any other full moon day. Those who observe charity, penance and worship on this day are believed to receive the cumulative benefits of virtuous deeds performed throughout the year.

(Disclaimer: This article is based on widely held spiritual beliefs. NewsX does not verify or claim responsibility for the accuracy of such information.)

READ MORE: Mahavatar Narasimha Goes Viral: Animated Film Screened Inside Karachi’s Swaminarayan Temple, Internet Reacts

First published on: Dec 4, 2025 10:52 AM IST
Margashirsha Purnima 2025

