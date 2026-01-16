According to the Hindu Panchang, Mauni Amavasya, a day of great significance in the Hindu calendar, will be celebrated on Sunday, January 18, 2026. The Amavasya tithi will commence at 12:03 AM on January 18 and end at 1:21 AM on January 19. The observances of the day thus fall largely on January 18 which is therefore regarded as the main day of the festival. This pious day, also called Maghi Amavasya, occurs in the holy month of Magh and sees the devotees taking part in rituals such as holy bathing (snan), practicing silence (maun vrat), fasting, and performing charity (daan). It is believed that the performance of these rites will lead to the purification of mind and soul and hence one will be able to attract spiritual merit.

Mauni Amavasya 2026: Will It Be Celebrated On January 18 Or 19? Why This Day Is Considered Highly Auspicious

Ganga River, especially in the case of such major pilgrimage spots as Prayagraj, Haridwar, and Varanasi, is the place where most of the devotees give a special treatment to a holy dip. The idea behind it is that by taking a dip in Ganga on Mauni Amavasya one gets rid of all past flies, grows spiritually, and receives blessings from the ancestors. Besides the bathing ritual, a lot of people also keep maun vrat, meaning that they are going to be silent the whole day, as a form of self-control and an inner process of thinking. On this day, performing pitru tarpan (rituals for ancestors) and donating to the poor are thought to be very much good deeds.

Mauni Amavasya, from an astrological point of view, is linked with uncommon yogas such as Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga which is said to improve success, wealth, and peace when devotional practices are performed whole-heartedly. This heavenly position is regarded as extremely effective for the three main religious activities: devotion, meditation, and ancestor worship. The day also signifies, more than just rituals, the process of self-purification, which requires followers to control their minds, practise self-discipline, and keep their attention on spiritual objectives. Consequently, Mauni Amavasya attracts massive crowds of devoted people each year and thus becomes one of the most spiritually important days of the month of Magh.

