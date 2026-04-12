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Home > Offbeat News > ‘Public Function, Not a Spycam’: ‘Vulgar Dance’ at ABVP Event Sparks Massive Outrage, Netizens Slams After Video Goes Viral | Watch

‘Public Function, Not a Spycam’: ‘Vulgar Dance’ at ABVP Event Sparks Massive Outrage, Netizens Slams After Video Goes Viral | Watch

The viral clip captures a student dancing in an orange saree on ‘Dhak Dhak Krne Laga Song’ at ABVP cultural event. Many social media users have criticised the nature of the performance, calling it inappropriate and raising concerns over the setting in which it took place.

‘Vulgar Dance’ at ABVP Event Sparks Massive Outrage. Photo: X
‘Vulgar Dance’ at ABVP Event Sparks Massive Outrage. Photo: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: April 12, 2026 11:24:41 IST

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‘Public Function, Not a Spycam’: ‘Vulgar Dance’ at ABVP Event Sparks Massive Outrage, Netizens Slams After Video Goes Viral | Watch

A video from an event reportedly linked to ABVP has gone viral on social media, triggering massive outrage among netizens. The clip, which shows a performance being labelled as a ‘vulgar dance’ by many users, has sparked a heated debate online. After the video spread rapidly, users are reacting, with several people questioning how such a performance was allowed at a public function. 

‘Vulgar Dance’ at ABVP Event: Watch Viral Video 

The viral clip captures a student dancing in an orange saree on ‘Dhak Dhak Krne Laga Song’ at ABVP cultural event. Many social media users have criticised the nature of the performance, calling it inappropriate and raising concerns over the setting in which it took place. Many users are also questioning why this type of dance performance is happening in front of the Goddess’s picture, labelling it as disrespecting the Hindu deity. 



Social Media Reactions on ABVP Cultural Event Vulgar Dance Performance 

One user commented. “At an ABVP event…What kind of dance is this girl, dressed in bhagva (saffron) attire, performing? What kind of expressions and gestures is she displaying?”

Second user wrote, “Koi aur kare toh ‘hahaakar’,
 Sanghi kare toh ‘jai jaikar’

ABVP ke karyakram mein…
Yeh bhagwa vastra dharan kiye kanya kaisa nritya kar rahi hai,
 Kaise bhaav-bhangimaayein dikha rahi hai” 

Third user said, “This event is happening under the banner of ABVP, so everything seems fine!! Had it been happening anywhere else, those same orange-robed folks would be rushing in to cause a ruckus by now.”

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Tags: ABVP cultural eventABVP dance viral videoABVP vulgar danceABVP vulgar dance videogirl dance at ABVP eventhome-hero-pos-7viral video

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‘Public Function, Not a Spycam’: ‘Vulgar Dance’ at ABVP Event Sparks Massive Outrage, Netizens Slams After Video Goes Viral | Watch

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‘Public Function, Not a Spycam’: ‘Vulgar Dance’ at ABVP Event Sparks Massive Outrage, Netizens Slams After Video Goes Viral | Watch

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‘Public Function, Not a Spycam’: ‘Vulgar Dance’ at ABVP Event Sparks Massive Outrage, Netizens Slams After Video Goes Viral | Watch
‘Public Function, Not a Spycam’: ‘Vulgar Dance’ at ABVP Event Sparks Massive Outrage, Netizens Slams After Video Goes Viral | Watch
‘Public Function, Not a Spycam’: ‘Vulgar Dance’ at ABVP Event Sparks Massive Outrage, Netizens Slams After Video Goes Viral | Watch
‘Public Function, Not a Spycam’: ‘Vulgar Dance’ at ABVP Event Sparks Massive Outrage, Netizens Slams After Video Goes Viral | Watch

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