Baby Monkey Punch Who Went Viral With Stuffed Toy Is Finally Making Friends But Andrew Tate’s Brother Tristan Tate Wants To Buy The Macaque For $2.5 Lakh, Internet Reacts

An abandoned baby monkey punch who captured hearts worldwide after clinging to a stuffed orangutan toy has finally begun to integrate with other monkeys at the Ichikawa City Zoo. Punch, a young Japanese macaque, was rejected by his biological mother shortly after his birth in July last year. In an effort to provide comfort, zookeepers gave him a plush orangutan toy, which quickly became his constant companion.

For months, Punch was rarely seen without the toy, affectionately nicknamed “Ora-mama.” Videos of the infant monkey dragging, hugging, and playing with the plush figure went viral earlier this month, inspiring the hashtag #KeepGoingPunch as people across the globe followed his story.

Baby Monkey Punch Starts Gradual Social Integration

Initially, baby monkey punch’s attempts to rejoin the troop were reportedly overwhelming. However, caretakers have observed positive signs of social integration in recent weeks.

“Another monkey was grooming him, which is a clear indication of acceptance,” said a zoo spokesperson. Videos shared by the zoo also show Punch playing with other young macaques and climbing onto their backs. In one particularly encouraging moment, an older monkey was seen embracing him, signaling that Punch was no longer alone.

Zookeepers remain optimistic about his progress. “I think there will come a day when he no longer needs his stuffed toy,” they said.

Andrew Tate, Tristan Tate To Buy Baby Monkey Punch?

Baby Monkey Punch’s story recently attracted further attention online when the brother of Andrew Tate, Tristan Tate, publicly offered $250,000 to purchase the baby macaque. Tate made the offer on social media after footage appeared to show Punch being rejected or bullied by other monkeys. In his post, he wrote, “$250,000 dollars. I am NOT joking.”

The post drew sharp reactions from the public. One social media user commented, “The last thing any zoo should do is sell a monkey to you so you can monetize it.” Another added, “If you really care, fund the sanctuary, don’t try to own the animal. Protection > possession.”

