Raksha Bandhan 2025: When To Tie Rakhi, Best Muhurat Timing, And Rituals Explained

Raksha Bandhan, also known as Rakhi, is among the most cherished Hindu festivals, honouring the sacred bond between brothers and sisters. In 2025, this symbolic occasion falls on Saturday, August 9, aligning with Shravana Purnima on the Hindu calendar.

This festival, rooted in tradition and emotional ties, signifies “Raksha” (protection) and “Bandhan” (bond)—a celebration where sisters tie a sacred thread or rakhi around their brothers’ wrists, praying for their well-being. In return, brothers pledge to protect their sisters lifelong, often gifting them tokens of love and appreciation.

Raksha Bandhan 2025 Muhurat Timing

According to DrikPanchang, the ideal muhurat to perform the rakhi tying ceremony is from 5:47 AM to 1:24 PM on August 9. The Aparahna Muhurat, considered most auspicious, is from 1:41 PM to 2:54 PM. If these slots are not feasible, the Pradosh Kaal in the evening is an acceptable alternative for the ritual.

It is crucial to avoid the Bhadra period, considered inauspicious for sacred ceremonies. Scriptures such as Vratraj strongly advise against performing Raksha Bandhan rituals during Bhadra. Notably, the Purnima Tithi begins on August 8 at 2–3 PM and ends on August 9 at 1:24 PM, making the morning hours on August 9 ideal for celebrations.

Mythological Roots of Raksha Bandhan

One of the most popular legends associated with Raksha Bandhan is that of Draupadi and Lord Krishna. As per the Mahabharata, Draupadi once tore a piece of her saree to bandage Krishna’s bleeding finger. Touched by her selfless act, Krishna vowed to protect her forever. This heartwarming tale continues to define the emotional depth of the festival.

Rituals and Celebrations Across India

Sisters begin the day by preparing a puja thali with rakhi, roli, rice grains, sweets, and a diya. After applying a tilak on their brother’s forehead and performing aarti, they tie the rakhi. Brothers, in return, gift their sisters and reaffirm their vow of protection.

The celebration varies across regions:

In West Bengal, Raksha Bandhan coincides with Jhulan Purnima, dedicated to Lord Krishna and Radha.

In Maharashtra, it merges with Narali Pournima, when the Koli fishing community worships the sea and offers coconuts to seek safety and prosperity.

Beyond Blood Relations

While traditionally celebrated between siblings, the spirit of Raksha Bandhan has expanded to include friends, neighbours, and soldiers, emphasizing unity, mutual respect, and protection in a broader social context.

As India prepares for Raksha Bandhan 2025, the age-old tradition serves as a gentle reminder of the strength in relationships and the eternal promise to stand by one another just as Draupadi and Krishna did centuries ago.

