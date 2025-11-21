LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > Saraswati Copy? Miss Bangladesh Tangia Methila Faces Backlash Over Miss Universe 2025 National Costume Claiming Mughal Heritage

Saraswati Copy? Miss Bangladesh Tangia Methila Faces Backlash Over Miss Universe 2025 National Costume Claiming Mughal Heritage

Miss Bangladesh 2025 Tangia Methila faces backlash after her Miss Universe costume, credited to Mughal heritage, was accused of copying Hindu goddess Saraswati’s imagery white saree, lotus pose and jewellery sparking cultural appropriation debate.

Miss Bangladesh Tangia Methila Sparks Outrage Over Miss Universe 2025 Costume. (Photo: X/@IndianAesthetik)
Miss Bangladesh Tangia Methila Sparks Outrage Over Miss Universe 2025 Costume. (Photo: X/@IndianAesthetik)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 21, 2025 17:39:34 IST

Saraswati Copy? Miss Bangladesh Tangia Methila Faces Backlash Over Miss Universe 2025 National Costume Claiming Mughal Heritage

Miss Universe Bangladesh 2025 Tangia Zaman Methila has sparked a heated cultural debate after unveiling her national costume titled “The Queen of Bengal” for the Miss Universe 2025 pageant. While the model credited the look to Mughal-era Jamdani heritage, social-media users allege the costume heavily imitates Hindu goddess Saraswati triggering accusations of “cultural erasure” and “misrepresentation.”

Methila showcased the outfit in a white handwoven Jamdani saree, seated in a lotus-style pose and adorned with elaborate jewellery. In her caption, she described Jamdani as a fabric “woven originally for Mughal emperors, nawabs and Bengal’s elite,” calling it “the woven soul of Bangladesh” with roots in 17th-century Mughal patronage.



However, critics online insist the look bears unmistakable similarities to traditional imagery of Saraswati the Hindu goddess of knowledge and arts who is often depicted in a white sari, seated on a lotus, and adorned with sixteen shringar elements.

Social Media Outrage: ‘Copying Saraswati, Calling It Mughal Heritage’

Soon after the photos were released, X, users accused Methila of overlooking Hindu-Bengali cultural influences while attributing the costume to Mughal heritage.

One user wrote: “Everything she is wearing screams Hindu heritage lotus, saree, jewellery yet she credited it to Mughals. Pathetic behaviour.”
 Another commented: “This is direct Saraswati imagery with 16 shringar, but no mention of Hindu culture. Instead, glorifying Mughal rulers.”



Some users also flagged the issue as disrespectful toward Hindu minorities in Bangladesh. “Her accessories are taken from Saraswati imagery. She didn’t credit Hindus or the artisans who preserved these traditions,” another user said.

Craftsmanship vs Cultural Interpretation

The Jamdani weave itself is a historic Bangladeshi craft rooted in Bengal’s textile traditions, with documented Mughal patronage. Media reports note that Methila’s Jamdani sari took more than 120 days of labour by master weavers, highlighting the costume’s craftsmanship.

But even as many praised the artistry, the portrayal’s framing has become the centre of debate. Methila’s emphasis on Mughal heritage while wearing what critics say is unmistakably Saraswati-inspired styling has fuelled claims of cultural appropriation and historical revisionism.

Methila’s national costume has reopened long-standing conversations around cultural identity, religious representation and historical credit in Bangladesh’s mainstream narrative.

While Miss Universe allows creative interpretation in national costumes, the “Saraswati copy” controversy signals growing scrutiny on how pageant participants portray South Asian heritage on global platforms.

First published on: Nov 21, 2025 5:39 PM IST
