Ramadan 2026: Sehri Time Today On February 27, Check City-Wise Timings In Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Hyderabad And Major Cities

Ramadan 2026: Sehri Time Today On February 27, Check City-Wise Timings In Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Hyderabad And Major Cities

Sehri Time Today: As the sacred month of Ramadan progresses, Muslims across India continue to begin their fasts with Sehri, the pre dawn meal observed before sunrise. Check Sehri Time Today on February 27th.

Ramadan 2026: Sehri Time Today on February 27.
Ramadan 2026: Sehri Time Today on February 27.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: February 27, 2026 04:17:26 IST

Ramadan 2026: Sehri Time Today On February 27, Check City-Wise Timings In Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Hyderabad And Major Cities

As the sacred month of Ramadan progresses, Muslims across India continue to begin their fasts with Sehri, the pre-dawn meal observed before sunrise. On February 27, worshippers from cities such as Delhi, Hyderabad, Lucknow, and Mumbai rose early to partake in Sehri, following the Suhoor time of 5:30 AM (IST), with slight variations depending on local sunrise timings.

During Ramadan — a period devoted to faith, charity, and self-discipline — many people actively look up “Ramadan Sehri time today” for their respective cities to ensure they observe the fast within the correct time frame.

Sehri Time Today, February 27: City Wise

New Delhi 5:29 AM
Hyderabad 5:23 AM
Mumbai 5:46 AM
Bengaluru 5:26 AM
Lucknow 5:14 AM
Chennai 5:15 AM
Kolkata 04:45 a.m

When Will Ramadan 2026 End?

Ramadan 2026 is likely to conclude on March 20, 2026, culminating in the celebration of Eid al-Fitr, depending on the sighting of the moon. On the anticipated final day of fasting, Sehri is expected to be observed around 5:06 AM, while Iftar is projected at approximately 6:33 PM, marking the end of the sacred month.

As the crescent moon ushers in Ramadan 2026 across India, the holy period once again offers a time for spiritual reflection, gratitude, and strengthening bonds within the community.

For regular updates on Ramadan 2026 Iftar time today, Sehri timings in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and the complete Ramadan calendar, stay tuned for accurate and verified announcements.

First published on: Feb 27, 2026 4:17 AM IST
T20 World Cup 2026: Team India’s Semifinal Road Clears — Virtual Quarterfinal Awaits on March 1 | Check All Details

Ramadan 2026: Sehri Time Today On February 27, Check City-Wise Timings In Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Hyderabad And Major Cities

QUICK LINKS