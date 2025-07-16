LIVE TV
‘Sh*T Happens Every Day…’: This Chennai Clinic’s ‘Gut’sy Ads Are Going Viral

A Chennai colonoscopy clinic’s cheeky, pun-filled ad campaign using toilet humor is going viral, breaking gut health taboos and sparking mixed reactions on social media.

A billboard of the gut health clinic in Chennai. Photo: Instagram: Cookurry

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Edited By: NewsX Desk
Last Updated: July 16, 2025 14:00:45 IST

“Let Elon (Musk) explore Mars, our mission is Uranus”; “The Number One… for your Number Two problems”; “We treat all kinds of a**holes, call us if you are living with a painful one”; and this: “The truth about life is that shit happens every day, talk to us if it doesn’t”.

These are all marketing lines by a colonoscopy clinic in Chennai, and this cheeky, pun-laden campaign has gone viral just for such bold wordplay and refreshing humour. 

“My “gut” feeling, it’s gone viral!! Just goes to prove that some funny sh*t does go around,” wrote a user on Instagram, with another adding: “This is how to advertise…. Absolute genius.”

The colorectal and gut wellness clinic claims they are “breaking the taboo around piles, fissures, constipation”, because “gut and butt health deserve real conversations and real solutions”. 

A billboard of the gut health clinic in Chennai.

Why Users Are Loving All The Pun 

While the Chennai clinic’s advertisement campaign has sparked a lot of laughter, there are also conversations online about how humour can destigmatise topics that many may consider awkward.

Social media users have called the ads “refreshingly honest” and “the best use of toilet humour for a good cause”, and complimented the marketing team for “great copywriting”.

“Medical does not have to be boring,” read yet another post.  

There are also some users, however, who found the tone too risqué for a medical campaign.

“Doctors should not be in marketing,” wrote one user, while another posted: “Feels more of an attempt at humour than an invite for suffering patients. Doesn’t work psychologically. Hope they prove me wrong.” 

‘No One Should Suffer in Silence’

The ad campaign is by a colorectal and gut wellness clinic located in Chennai’s Mylapore area. 
On its Instagram page, the clinic writes that it’s trying to fight the taboo and stigma attached to cororectal health.

“No one should suffer in silence,” it says.

“Every day, we meet patients in pain — not just in their bodies, but in their journey. Tired. Embarrassed. Anxious,” the clinic notes, refering to the ad campaign, and explaining why they are “trying to make so much noise around colorectal wellness”.

Incidentally, the name of the clinic has the word “a**” in it, and that did not escape the social media users’ eyes.

